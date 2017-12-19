Charles Co. Man Wins $100,000 on Lady Luck Instant Ticket

BALTIMORE (December 19, 2017)—A Waldorf-area federal government retiree is whistling a snappier tune today after recently winning a $100,000 top prize on a Lady Luck scratch-off.



The 66-year-old, who elected to remain anonymous to the public, has played Maryland Lottery scratch-offs for several years. He prefers to pick newer instant tickets because they have more top prizes available. Two weeks ago, when he redeemed a winning instant ticket at Berry Country Market in Waldorf, one of the hot pink $10 Lady Luck scratch-offs caught his eye.



He began scratching off the instant ticket at the store, quickly revealing a match and below it a mind-boggling prize. The happy winner quickly left the store and hurried home to share the news.



"I couldn't believe it and had to show it to my wife before I could really feel excited," he said.



After conferring with his wife, the lucky player allowed his overwhelming excitement to take hold. Although he has won several smaller prizes before, this one dwarfs any pay out the lucky man had imagined.



The winner says he has no immediate plans for the big prize, but expects he and his wife will put it into savings to fund their retirement.



The Waldorf retailer where the ticket was purchased is also enjoying the Lottery's latest Lady Luck win. Berry Country Market located on 7485 Bensville Road in Waldorf will earn a $1,000 bonus for selling a top-tier winning scratch-off.



The Lady Luck scratch-off launched in July and features prizes ranging from $10 to $100,000. Players can hunt for four more $100,000 top prizes and 10 $10,000 prizes.