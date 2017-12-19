MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 19, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT: On 12/4/2017 at 6:36 pm, Trooper First Class Harrod responded to the Weis Market in Prince Frederick for a theft complaint. The manager reported a shopper had been observed putting items into a bag and leaving the store without payment. The vehicle registration and description in which the suspect left was given and a canvass of the area resulted in negative results. A description of the suspect was given and matched that of the owner of the vehicle. Surveillance footage was reviewed and showed two times in the same day that this suspect had removed items from the store without payment., was served a Criminal Summons for Theft less than $100.00 x 2 on December 8th.WARRANT SERVICE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA & OXCOYDONE: On 12/4/2017 at 11:42 pm, Corporal Wiesemann and Trooper Keyser stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near HG Trueman Rd in Lusby for traffic violations., was found to have an open warrant through Prince George's County. She was placed under arrest. Beyer was found to be driving on a suspended license. A search incident to the arrest revealed both marijuana and Oxycodone. Beyer was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT, PHONE MISUSE, HARASSMENT: On 12/6/2017 at 5:08 pm, Corporal Oles received a complaint of theft, phone misuse and harassment from the victim living in Lusby. The victim reported, had stolen a cell phone from her and was making repeated calls and threats to both the victim and her daughter. Cpl. Oles made contact with Ruslander and explained that all contact with the victim and her daughter was to stop and that he would be charged for the theft of the phone. Later that evening, the victim called and reported that Ruslander was continuing to text and call. On December 8th, Ruslander was served on a Criminal Summons for Theft, Telephone Misuse and Harassment.FALSE STATEMENT (FRAUD): On 12/8/2017 at 5:21 pm, Trooper First Class Harrod stopped a vehicle on Rt. 2 near Aspen Woods Dr. in Sunderland for traffic violations. In an attempt to avoid arrest from driving on a suspended license, the driver gave the name and birth date of a relative. After checking the MVA photo of the owner of the vehicle,, was able to be identified. She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DUI, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA & OXYCODONE: On 12/9/2017 at 8:32 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews responded to the Bridge Liquor and Carryout on Hallowing Point Rd. in Prince Frederick to check the welfare of an unconscious female. After becoming conscious,, was determined to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. Both Marijuana and Oxycodone were found in the vehicle during an incident to the arrest. She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.FIREARMS VIOLATION, IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER: On 12/11/2017 at 3:17 pm, Trooper First Class Costello and Trooper Keyser stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations., identified himself as a Maryland State Trooper. He was unable to show MSP Credentials and through investigation it was determined that Proper was impersonating a police officer. A search incident to the arrest revealed a loaded handgun was located in the vehicle. Proper was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF HEROIN & METHADONE: On 12/14/2017 at 01:35 pm,, came into the MSP Barrack in Prince Frederick to inquire about an active case. Wilson appeared to be slurring his words and was very lethargic. He was found to be driving on a suspended license and was arrested. A probable cause search of his vehicle revealed both heroin and Methadone. Wilson was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Daria S. Moasser, 26, of Brandywine, arrested on 12/09/2017 @ 08:32 pm by TFC S. MatthewsDawn M. Verosko, 43, of Millsboro, DE, arrested on 12/10/2017 @ 01:52 am by TFC K. RobinsonBridget C. McNeary, 44, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 12/10/2017 @ 07:40 pm by TFC S. MatthewsCraig E. Koehn, 56, of St. Leonard, arrested on 12/15/2017 @ 04:52 pm by TFC S. Casarella