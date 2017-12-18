Bogus Terror Threat at Huntingtown High School Monday Morning

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (December 18, 2017)—At approximately 9:12 a.m. this morning, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office received a call for a threat at Huntingtown High School. Police did not provide specific details about the threat received.



While deputies were responding to the school, another call regarding the threat was made to the Maryland State Police.



The school was placed into a modified lockdown while Deputies and K-9 units cleared the area. The threat was deemed not to be credible and the school resumed normal activities a short time later.



This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any further information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 410-535-2800.