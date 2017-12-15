Waldorf Man Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

LA PLATA, Md. (December 15, 2017)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County announced that on Thursday, December 14, a Charles County jury convicted Darren Anthony Wimbush, 35 of Waldorf, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and 10 counts of Second Degree Sex Offense.



On June 30, 2015, the Charles County Sheriff's Office received a Crime Solver's anonymous tip that the victim was being sexually abused by Wimbush. After receiving the anonymous tip, detectives contacted the victim, who later revealed that she was sexually abused repeatedly by Wimbush over the course of a two year timeframe.



An investigation revealed that Wimbush, a registered sex offender, began sexually abusing the victim at age 11 and threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone. The abuse continued until June of 2015. A Sexual Assault Exam conducted on the victim revealed trauma that was consistent with sexual assault.



A sentencing date has been set for March 7, 2018, where Wimbush could be sentenced to life in prison.