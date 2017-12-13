"Bertman" of Leonardtown Found a $10,000 Win on a 7-spot Bet

Nicknamed "Bertman," the 41-year-old winner picked his numbers and added the Super Bonus multiplier feature.

(December 13, 2017)—A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan who took a chance on Keno landed a $10,000 prize just in time for the holidays!The St. Mary's County resident won his holiday cash following a long day at work. After coming home, the winner and his uncle set out to visit their favorite pizza place in Lusby. They ordered a pizza and, rather than wait, followed the uncle's suggestion to go next door to another favorite shop. At the Donut Connection, they "passed the time" playing Keno."When it came to picking the numbers, I normally pick random numbers with not much significance," the lucky player said. "I pick some birthday numbers here and there, but usually what ends up happening is that I start asking people around me for numbers. I guess I picked the right people to ask this time."Nicknamed "Bertman," the 41-year-old winner picked his numbers and added the Super Bonus multiplier feature. He bought a 7-spot ticket for five drawings and waited with his uncle until it was time to pick up their pizza. When he checked his ticket and discovered his good luck, the happy player recalls wanting to jump up and down with excitement! His uncle cautioned him to stay calm."I told him to 'play it cool' and to not tell anyone that he just won," said the uncle, who accompanied the winner to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim the prize."Bertman" confessed to Lottery officials that, "My wife doesn't even know that I won yet so it will be a very happy surprise for her when she gets home later this evening." They are expecting a baby and the prize will go toward future expenses of the new addition as well as toward other bills."Bertman" isn't the only one to win the Lottery in his family. His mother recently claimed a big prize, too, and enjoyed her time in the Lottery Winners Circle.Also with reason to celebrate his good luck is the Calvert County Lottery retailer. Donut Connection located at 11783 HG Trueman Road in Lusby earns a $100 bonus for selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.