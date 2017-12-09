Two Off-Duty Law Enforcement Officers Killed at Crash Scene in Montgomery Co.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (December 9, 2017)—Two off-duty law enforcement officers were killed last night when they were struck while standing on the shoulder of I-270 in Montgomery County at the scene of a traffic crash.



The identifications of the victims and their law enforcement agencies will be released later today, after families have been notified. The Maryland State Police investigation is continuing and details are incomplete at this time.



The preliminary investigation indicates that at about 10:00 p.m. yesterday, an off-duty law enforcement officer called the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack and reported he was out with what appeared to be a single-vehicle traffic crash in the fast lane of southbound I-270, north of Gude Drive. He requested assistance and blocked the approach to the damaged vehicles with his personal vehicle and activated his emergency flashers. His actions placed him in an official capacity at that time.



Upon contacting the driver of the damaged vehicle, the law enforcement officer learned the driver was also in law enforcement. Both men moved to the shoulder of the fast lane, where they were standing when a southbound vehicle approached the scene.



The investigation indicates the southbound vehicle swerved to the left, apparently to avoid the vehicles in lane one and struck both men on the shoulder. Both men were thrown over the jersey wall to the northbound side of I-270, where it appears at least one of them was struck by a northbound vehicle.



One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The driver and one passenger in the vehicle that struck the men were taken to Suburban Hospital. A second passenger in that car was taken to Shady Grove Hospital. The driver of the northbound vehicle that struck one of the men reported no injuries.



There is no preliminary indication of alcohol involvement in these crashes. The causes of the initial and subsequent crashes remain under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.



No charges have been filed at this time. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office for review.