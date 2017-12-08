Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(December 8, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00059 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-14-C-0038) to exercise an option for range engineering, operations and maintenance services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Atlantic Test Range and the Atlantic Targets and Marine Operations Division. Services to be provided include system operations, laboratory and field testing, marine operations and target support, engineering, range sustainability, maintenance, data reduction and analysis. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,920,366 will be obligated at time of award, $2,415,146 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anindefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for technical analysis, engineering and integration services in support of the V-22 aircraft platform. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50 percent); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-D-0103).No applicable data., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the procurement of engineering and technical services in support of the Combat Integrated and Identification Systems (CI&IDS) Division for Systems Engineering and Technical Services Department (AIR-4.11.2). The contract provides systems engineering, research and analysis, technology assessment, requirements analysis, risk analysis, performance analysis and design engineering, test bed design and development, system test and evaluation, interface engineering, system integration engineering, installation and checkout planning, field engineering and technical support, engineering documentation, training services and quality assurance in support of CI&IDS. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (90 percent); and Lexington Park, Maryland (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0009)., is being awarded a not-to-exceedfirm-fixed-price modification P00003 to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0015). This modification will provide for the acquisition of additional long-lead material and associated efforts required for the production and delivery of seven V-22 Lot 23 tilt-rotor aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (50 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (25 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,674,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order 0008 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0007) for the procurement of 41 A/A49E-7 (V4) gun turrets for AH-1Z helicopters in support of the Marine Corps and the government of Pakistan. Work will be performed in Williston, Vermont (50 percent); and Saco, Maine (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $9,064,921 are being obligated on this award, $221,096 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for U.S. Marine Corps ($5,969,582; 66 percent); and the government of Pakistan ($3,095,339; 34 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for integrated logistics services for the acquisition and life cycle sustainment of two weapon systems, the Naval Mission Planning Systems and the Theater Mission Planning Center. These services are in support of the Strike Planning and Execution Systems Program Office (PMA-281). Work will be performed in Marlton, New Jersey (76.91 percent); San Diego, California (6.15 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (4.62 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (3.08 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (1.54 percent); Beaufort, South Carolina (1.54 percent); Lemoore, California (1.54 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (1.54 percent); Fallon, Nevada (1.54 percent); and Iwakuni, Japan (1.54 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0011).