Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Tyrelle Lamar Sherman, 20, of Waldorf. (Booking photo via CCSO)

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 8, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.DRUGS AND FIREARM RECOVERED: On December 7 at 5:38 a.m., detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section conducted a search warrant in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf as part of a criminal investigation. A loaded handgun was recovered from the residence, along with approximately 3.6 pounds of marijuana. The suspect,, was charged with possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs and possession of a regulated firearm (prohibited person).THEFT FROM AUTO: Between December 6–December 7, unknown suspect(s) entered the victim's unlocked vehicle in the 9100 block of Twinberry Drive in Bel Alton and stole coins and medicine. PFC T. McKimmie, Jr. is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On December 4, during the daytime hours, unknown suspect(s) stole the tires from two vehicles parked at the Mattawoman Park and Ride in Waldorf. The suspect(s) broke out a window to one car and stole the wheel lock to unlock the tires. PFC J. Foster is investigating.FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On December 6 at 2:26 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Bell Tree Lane in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers learned a physical altercation had occurred at the intersection of Holly Tree Lane and Hollins Lane, which resulted in the three people being stabbed. The victims were transported to various hospitals for treatment to injuries that were not life threatening. It is not clear what prompted the altercation. Detective J. Long is investigating.THEFT FROM AUTO: During the overnight hours of December 5, unknown suspect(s) stole four tires from a GMC Yukon parked in the 5100 block of Atlantis Lane in White Plains. PFC T. McKimmie, Jr. is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: Between December 1–December 2, unknown suspects entered unlocked cars in the area of Grist Court and Merchant Court in Waldorf and stole a dash-cam from one car. PFC D. Butler is investigating.STOLEN ATV: Between November 30–December 2, unknown suspect(s) stole a 2006 Honda TRX 450R ATV from the back of a house in the 15000 block of Rock Point Road in Newburg. The ATV had several Oakland Raider stickers on it. M/Cpl. T. Lee is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On December 2, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered three unlocked cars in the area of White Fir Court and Wintergreen Place in Waldorf and stole coins. PFC G. Cook is investigating.IMPAIRED DRIVER CHECKPOINT: On December 1, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol Operations, along with Maryland State Police, conducted an Impaired Driver Checkpoint on Smallwood Drive West. A total of 961 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Two drivers were tested for impaired driving, one citation was issued for drug possession, and nine citations were issued—three to suspended drivers. The checkpoint was funded through a grant provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office to combat impaired driving.