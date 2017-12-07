La Plata It's Academic Team Wins Regional Competition

La Plata High School's It's Academic team earned the top spot in the annual Charles County Public Schools competition held Dec. 6 at the school. This is the fifth consecutive year the team from La Plata has taken first place at the Charles County competition. The La Plata three-member team of co-captains Michael Gill, center, and James Hume, right, and Trevor Jansen, left, won in the championship round with a score of 260 points against North Point and Thomas Stone high schools. The La Plata team will compete against Churchill and Northwest high schools that will air March 24 on NBC4.