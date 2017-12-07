One Dead in Fatal Collision on Md. Rt. 6 in Charles Co.

LA PLATA, Md. (December 7, 2017)—State police are investigating a three vehicle collision that claimed the life of a woman driving eastbound on MD Rt. 6, west of Cooksey Road in Charles County this morning.



The deceased victim is identified as Taylor Anne Halbleib, 21, of Hughesville. She was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. Halbleib was driving a blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra.



The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the Hyundai is identified as Brittany Camille Coggins, 24, of La Plata. She was the sole occupant, driving a sliver Honda Odyssey van. Coggins was not injured in the collision.



The vehicle at fault in the collision was driven by Daniel Juwan Butler, 22 of Newburg, MD. Butler was driving a black 2004 Ford F-150. He was injured in the crash and transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.



The passenger in Butler's vehicle is identified as Logan Alexander Shifflett, 21, of Waldorf, MD. He was flown by state police medevac to UM Prince George's Hospital Center where he is undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.



Shortly before 2:30 a.m. today, troopers from the La Plata barrack responded to multiple calls reporting a multi- vehicle collision on MD Rt. 6, west of Cooksey Road. Arriving troopers found fire and rescue personnel on the scene attending to the victims.



The preliminary investigation indicates that Butler was driving eastbound on MD Rt. 6, west of Cooksey Road when the crash occurred. Butler for unknown reasons failed to stop, striking the blue Hyundai in the rear. The blue Hyundai was then pushed into the silver Honda. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in this collision.



The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office for review regarding charges.



MDOT State Highway Administration personnel were on the scene and assisted with lane closures and detours around the scene. Lanes were reopened by 7:45 a.m.



Investigators are collecting evidence and seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Witnesses are urged to call the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 301-392-1231. The investigation continues.