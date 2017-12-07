Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Danielle Lynette Miranda, age 33, from Washington, DC David Arthur Johnson, age 25, of Hollywood Francis Xavier Hill, Jr., age 21, of Lexington Park Heather Marie Garner, age 29, of Hollywood Jackie Lorraine McKeever, age 33, of Mechanicsville John Antonio Proctor, age 26, of Lexington Park John Otha Dickens, age 28, of Lexington Park Jorge Oivares Esparza, age 37, with no fixed address Joseph Louis Dumpson, age 30, of Park Hall Kanard Javon Bishop, age 19, of Leonardtown Patrick Wayne Brooks, age 30, of Mechanicsville Paulette Michele Johnson, age 27, of Lexington Park Robert Doral Harrod, age 29, of Lexington Park Romaine Antonio Bailey, age 27, of Mechanicsville Scott Nathaniel Brown, age 22, of Great Mills Shatara Shanille Bowen age 23, of Lexington Park Stephen William Sonntag, age 27, of Leonardtown Terrance Scorpio Henderson, age 20, of Prince Frederick Walead Othman, age 50, of Lexington Park Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Dec. 7, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.10/20/2017 ASSAULT: Cpl. Foor responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect, assaulted the victim resulting in the victim sustaining a laceration. Othman was charged with Assault 1st and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55580-17.10/21/2017 ASSAULT: Dep. McClure responded to the 46000 block of Orchid Lane, in Park Hall, for a reported disturbance. Investigation revealed Suspect, assaulted the victim, causing injury. Dumpson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55646-17.10/21/2017 ASSAULT: Dep. Sidorowicz responded to the 23000 block of Winterberry Lane, in California, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect, assaulted the victim by punching and choking the victim. Sparshott was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55594-17.10/21/2017 WEAPON VIOLATION: DFC. McCuen was conducting security at the 42000 block of Fairgrounds Road, in Leonardtown, when he made contact with Suspect. It was discovered Sonntag was in possession of a set of brass knuckles. Sonntag was arrested and charged with Possession of a Concealed Dangerous Weapon. CASE# 55676-17.10/22/2017 ASSAULT: Cpl. Kirkner responded to the 28000 block of Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect, assaulted the victim, causing injury. McKeever was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55831-17.10/22/2017 ASSAULT: Dep. Bare responded to the 46000 block of South Shangri-La Drive, in Lexington Park, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect, bit and struck the victim, causing injury. Bowen was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55737-17.10/22/2017 BURGLARY: Dep. Muschette responded to the 43000 block of Riverside Drive, in Hollywood, for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed Suspect, forced entry into the victim's residence and removed property. Johnson was arrested and charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, and Destruction of Property. CASE# 55793-17.10/22/2017 VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: Dep. Sidorowicz responded to the 21000 block of Manon Way, in Lexington Park, for a reported violation of a protective order. Suspect, was located on scene in direct violation of the order; Proctor was placed under arrest. CASE# 55771-17.10/25/2017 INDECENT EXPOSURE: Dep. M. Beyer responded to the 45000 block of Miramar Way, in California, for a report of an individual exposing himself in public. Contact was made with Suspect. Esparza was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure. CASE# 56372-17.10/25/2017 THEFT: DFC. Potter# 255, responded to the 21000 block of Pt. Lookout Road, in Great Mills, for a reported theft. Suspect, was located and charged with Theft. CASE# 56401-17.10/26/2017 DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Cpl. Foor responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road, in California, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving on scene Cpl. Foor could hear Suspect, yelling at customers and creating a loud disturbance inside an establishment. Brown was placed under arrest and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct, and Intoxicated/Public Disturbance. CASE# 56535-17.10/26/2017 DRUG ARREST: Suspect, was discovered to have a controlled dangerous substance on her person during a traffic stop. Garner was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marihuana by DFC. Potter. CASE# 56551-17.10/26/2017 THREATS OF ARSON: Dep. M. Beyer# 319 responded to the 22000 block of Briarwood Court, in Lexington Park, in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with the victim who advised the suspect, made threats to blow up the residence and burn the victim. Johnson was arrested and charged with Threat of Arson. CASE# 56557-17.10/27/2017 ALTERING DRUG/ALCOHOL TEST:, was charged with Altering Drug/Alcohol Test, by Cpl. J. Davis. CASE# 56696-17.10/30/2017 POSSESS CONTRABAND AT PLACE/CONFINEMENT:, was charged with Possess Contraband at Place/Confinement by Dep. Muschette. CASE# 57164-17.10/30/2017 POSSESS CONTRABAND AT PLACE/CONFINEMENT:, was charged with Possess Contraband at Place/Confinement by Dep. Muschette. CASE# 57164-17.10/30/2017 POSSESS CONTRABAND AT PLACE/CONFINEMENT:, was charged with Possess Contraband at Place/Confinement by Dep. Muschette. CASE# 57164-17.10/30/2017 POSSESS CONTRABAND AT PLACE/CONFINEMENT:, was charged with Possess Contraband at Place/Confinement by Dep. Muschette. CASE# 57164-17.10/30/2017 POSSESS CONTRABAND AT PLACE/CONFINEMENT:, was charged with Possess Contraband at Place/Confinement by Dep. Muschette. CASE# 57164-17.10/31/2017 POSSESS CONTRABAND AT PLACE/CONFINEMENT:, was charged with Possess Contraband at Place/Confinement by Cpl. Kirkner. CASE# 57355-17.11/01/2017 BURGLARY:, was charged with Burglary by Dep. Bare. CASE# 57524-17.