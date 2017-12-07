Warrant Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (December 7, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following warrant arrest reports.
10/20/2017: Ashley Nicole Young, age 30, of Great Mills, was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Theft, Trespassing, and Rogue and Vagabond by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 55559-17.
10/20/2017: Katherine Margaret Teacher, age 36, of Port Republic, was charged with FTA/Bad Check by Cpl. Nelson# 202. CASE# 55498-17.
10/20/2017: Roy Christopher Adams, age 51, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Theft , by Cpl. Flerlage# 241 CASE# 55467-17.
10/21/2017: Gary Victor Shubrooks, Jr., age 26, of St. Inigoes, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 55715-17.
10/21/2017: Jerome Daniels, age 40, no fixed address, was charged with Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Potter# 255. CASE# 55588-17.
10/22/2017: James Leroy Dorsey, age 34, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Protective Order, by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 49230-17.
10/22/2017: Lance Allan Jones, age 29, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Violation of Probation/Theft, and Theft Scheme, by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 55748-17.
10/23/2017: Robert Anthony Robinson, age 49, of Callaway, was charged with Threat of Arson, Assault 2nd Degree, Trespassing, and Property Destruction by DFC. Potter# 255. CASE# 55888-17.
10/24/2017: Joseph Aloysius Swales, age 44, of California, was charged with FTA/Contempt of Court by Cpl. J. Davis# 197. CASE# 56129-17.
10/24/2017: Richard Clayton Hewitt, age 41, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 56155-17.
10/24/2017: Sandra Louise Birch, age 45, of Ridge, was charged with FTA/Bad Check by Cpl. Worrey# 152. CASE# 56163-17.
10/25/2017: Brian Christopher Hancock, age 38, of Leonardtown, was charged with Violation of Probation/Theft/Fraud and False Statement by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 56300-17.
10/25/2017: Derrick Alan Boyd, age 47, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Potter# 255. CASE# 56371-17.
10/25/2017: Shawn Edward Pizza, age 37, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Violation of Probation/Driving without a License by Dep. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 56329-17.
10/26/2017: Gina Marie Krouse-Boswell, age 33, of Prince Frederick, was charged with CDS: Obtain by Fraud, Obtain Drug by Fraud, and Issue Forged Prescription by Dep. Bare. CASE# 57445-17.
10/26/2017: Jerome Anthony Hicks, age 49, of Leonardtown, was charged with FTA: Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 56491-17.
10/28/2017: Alexander Scott Campbell, age 23, of Leonardtown, was charged with Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. CASE# 56857-17.
10/29/2017: Michael Lewis Johnson, Sr., age 55, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Failure to Appear by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 57082-17.
10/29/2017: Rashaun Montgomery Peebles, age 38, of Forestville, was charged with Failure to Appear by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 57082-17.
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.