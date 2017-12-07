Warrant Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Alexander Scott Campbell, age 23, of Leonardtown Ashley Nicole Young, age 30, of Great Mills Brian Christopher Hancock, age 38, of Leonardtown Gary Victor Shubrooks, Jr., age 26, of St. Inigoes Gina Marie Krouse Boswell, age 33, of Prince Frederick James Leroy Dorsey, age 34, of Lexington Park Jerome Anthony Hicks, age 49, of Leonardtown Jerome Daniels, age 40, no fixed address Joseph Aloysius Swales, age 44, of California Katherine Margaret Teacher, age 36, of Port Republic Lance Allan Jones, age 29, of Mechanicsville Michael Lewis Johnson, Sr., age 55, of Mechanicsville Rashaun Montgomery Peebles, age 38, of Forestville Richard Clayton Hewitt, age 41, of Lexington Park Robert Anthony Robinson, age 49, of Callaway Roy Christopher Adams, age 51, of Lexington Park Sandra Louise Birch, age 45, of Ridge Shawn Edward Pizza, age 37, of Mechanicsville Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 7, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following warrant arrest reports.10/20/2017:, was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Theft, Trespassing, and Rogue and Vagabond by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 55559-17.10/20/2017:, was charged with FTA/Bad Check by Cpl. Nelson# 202. CASE# 55498-17.10/20/2017:, was charged with FTA/Theft , by Cpl. Flerlage# 241 CASE# 55467-17.10/21/2017:, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 55715-17.10/21/2017:, was charged with Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Potter# 255. CASE# 55588-17.10/22/2017:, was charged with Violation of Protective Order, by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 49230-17.10/22/2017:, was charged with Violation of Probation/Theft, and Theft Scheme, by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 55748-17.10/23/2017:, was charged with Threat of Arson, Assault 2nd Degree, Trespassing, and Property Destruction by DFC. Potter# 255. CASE# 55888-17.10/24/2017:, was charged with FTA/Contempt of Court by Cpl. J. Davis# 197. CASE# 56129-17.10/24/2017:, was charged with Theft by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 56155-17.10/24/2017:, was charged with FTA/Bad Check by Cpl. Worrey# 152. CASE# 56163-17.10/25/2017:, was charged with Violation of Probation/Theft/Fraud and False Statement by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 56300-17.10/25/2017:, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Potter# 255. CASE# 56371-17.10/25/2017:, was charged with Violation of Probation/Driving without a License by Dep. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 56329-17.10/26/2017:, was charged with CDS: Obtain by Fraud, Obtain Drug by Fraud, and Issue Forged Prescription by Dep. Bare. CASE# 57445-17.10/26/2017:, was charged with FTA: Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 56491-17.10/28/2017:, was charged with Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. CASE# 56857-17.10/29/2017:, was charged with Failure to Appear by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 57082-17.10/29/2017:, was charged with Failure to Appear by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 57082-17.