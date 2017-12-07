Proposed J.F. Taylor Business Park Returns to Planning Commission

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(December 7, 2017)—A project proposed near the intersection of Route 5 and Great Mills Road is returning to the county's planning commission Dec. 11.The new name for the project is J.F. Taylor Engineering and Integration Facility but it first came before the planning commission as Cecil's Mill Business Park.The new concept site plan up for approval by the planning commission consists of a 28,736 square-foot, two-story office building including a one-story assembly warehouse that is 54,000 square feet in size.The project was delayed when mistakes were found in the zoning map pertaining to the property on which the project would be built; the developer also left off the project to deal with other business concerns but planned to revisit it.The family-owned company works closely with the defense industry, particularly in avionics, flight testing and unmanned systems.The property is nearly 25 acres in size and the original plans for the project included a residential development.The nearby residents, already weary of heavy traffic and long delays at the intersection of Great Mills Road and Route 5, have expressed opposition to the project because they believe it will further exacerbate traffic jams.