Harvest Ball Raises More than $300,000

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (December 6, 2017)—The 2017 CalvertHealth Foundation Harvest Ball, Unmasking the Future, was a huge success thanks to 600 attendees and extraordinary support from corporate, community and individual sponsors that helped raise more than $300,000 to help fund a portion of the largest expansion in CalvertHealth's almost 100-year history.



In September, CalvertHealth broke ground on a three-story expansion project that will house spacious, modernized private patient rooms, outpatient services, as well as areas for medical and support staff. Once complete, the second and third floors of the three-story expansion will include private rooms for patients. The $51 million expansion will allow CalvertHealth to provide even better care for the community.



CalvertHealth President/CEO Dean Teague expands on the impact that this year's ball will have on the community, "For nearly a century we have been determined to bring the highest quality of care to our community. The new private rooms will allow patients to rest peacefully in an environment that respects their privacy and comfort. And, there's extra room with a modular bed for family members to stay with loved ones and whose involvement in caring for patients results in faster healing."



Foundation Chair Lynette Entzian moved the crowd with a touching story—further emphasizing need for patient privacy. "I knew private rooms were the new standard of care but the magnitude didn't hit me until I experienced it firsthand with a loved one. That experience really left an indelible impression on me about the urgency of this project," said Entzian.



With nearly 100 sponsors and more than 200 donated silent auction items, the community support was evident. Foundation Board Trustee and Co-Chair of this year's Harvest Ball Lisa Garner said , "We are so grateful to everyone who made this evening possible. From our Harvest Ball Committee to our sponsors and attendees—thank you so much for making the 29th Annual Harvest Ball such a huge success." Garner co-chaired the event with Sophie Kiesow.



The annual black-tie charity event is one of the most successful fundraisers for the medical center. Since it began 29 years ago, the Harvest Ball has raised more than $2.6 million for new medical technology, equipment and initiatives at CalvertHealth Medical Center.