Trial for Mechanicsville Crash Postponed Again

(December 6, 2017)—County District Court Judge Christy Holt Chesser agreed Wednesday, Nov. 29, to postpone the trial of a woman who police say crashed her vehicle into a truck waiting for a traffic signal in October of last year.Of the four people in the truck, two were injured severely.Chesser made her decision based on requests from defense and prosecution attorneys due to emerging issues in the case against Victoria Gellings."The defense challenged the admissibility of blood analyses from Gellings' hospital records," said Assistant State's Attorney Laura Caspar.Caspar said she opposed defense counsel Robert Harvey on the issue of admissibility but because further research into the matter would produce more evidence that had to be shared with the defense, she agreed to the postponement.Gellings, 46, of Mechanicsville faces 27 separate counts in county District Court stemming from the Oct. 28, 2016 incident in which she crashed her vehicle into the truck carrying husband and wife Christopher and Angela Kalnasy, Katelyn Kalnasy and Michael Flores as they sat at a red light at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Mechanicsville Road.The counts include four counts of second-degree assault, multiple counts of causing life threatening injury while impaired while operating a vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled dangerous substances.According to reports from the sheriff's office immediately after the crash, Gellings was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when "for unknown reasons" her car left the roadway, driving off-road until she came to Mechanicsville Road and collided with the truck carrying the four-person party.Both Christopher and Angela Kalnasy were ejected from the truck's back seat and suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash.In a civil lawsuit filed against Gellings, Kalnasy claims he suffered permanent and debilitating injuries to his spine, back, limbs, head, abdomen and organs.His wife Angela Kalnasy was in a coma for three months due to injuries sustained in the accident; both had to undergo multiple surgeries and are still recovering from the crash.