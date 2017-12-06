Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 6, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of November 27 through December 3, deputies responded to 1,195 calls for service throughout the community.THEFT 17-63166: On December 3, 2017 Deputy Hardesty responded to Pearl Place, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between 2:30pm and 8:00pm on December 2nd an unknown suspect(s) stole a FedEx package from their porch containing a 55" Samsung TV. The value of the stolen property is $528.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-62749: On December 1, 2017 Deputy J. Ward responded to Calvert Medical Health Center, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The victim stated an unknown suspect(s) had cracked the rear window of their vehicle. The total value of damaged property is $400.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-63156: On December 3, 2017 Deputy Clark responded to Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between December 2nd at 5:30pm and December 3rd at 7:00am an unknown suspect(s) had keyed their vehicle. The total value of damaged property is $500.