Warrant Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 5, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following warrant arrest reports.11/02/2017: Cordell Rayshawn Mackall, age 29, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Theft by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #57848-17.11/02/2017: Mark Andrew Thompson II, age 32, of Hollywood, was charged on a Calvert County Warrant for FTA/CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana by Dep. J. Davis #269. CASE #57953-17.11/02/2017: Matthew Joseph Hatcher, age 31, of Mechanicsville, was charged on a Child Support Warrant by Cpl. Knott #234. CASE #57883-17.11/02/2017: Stephen Michael Dudley, age 33, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 1st and Assault 2nd Degree, by Cpl. Kerby #242. CASE #57810-17.11/03/2017: Angela Marie Marshall, age 35, of Lexington Park, was charged on a Child Support Warrant by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #58076-17.11/04/2017: Devin Ellis Benoit, age 20, of Tall Timbers, was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, and Theft by Dep. Molitor #304. CASE #58203-17.11/04/2017: Ashley Nicole Thomas, age 30, of Lexington Park, was charged on a Retake Warrant: Escape 2nd Degree by Cpl. Foor #235. CASE #58286-17.11/04/2017: Shatara Chanille Bowen, age 23, of Lexington Park, was charged on a Retake Warrant: Escape 2nd Degree by Dep. Muschette #303. 58217-17.11/05/2017: Arlon Charles Menchion, age 54, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation/Theft by Dep. J. Smith #306. CASE #58417-17.11/21/2017: Colleen Michell Watson-Williams, age 40, of St. Inigoes, was arrested for FTA/Driving on a Suspended License by Cpl. Kerby #242. CASE #61437-17.11/21/2017: Jason Anthony Hoover, age 28, of Charlotte Hall, was arrested for an outstanding Child Support Warrant by DFC. Steinbach #268. CASE #61427-17.11/21/2017: Josephine Bernetta Tippett, age 22, of California, was arrested for Violation of Probation/Assault and Interfering with Arrest by Cpl. Kerby #242. CASE #61519-17.11/21/2017: Michael Edward Hobday, age 47, of Mechanicsville, was arrested for 6 counts of Assault 2nd Degree, and Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer by Dep. Henry #333. CASE #61474-17.11/21/2017: Nathan Francis Marshall, age 24, of Accokeek, was arrested for Theft, FTA/Malicious Destruction of Property, and FTA/Burglary 3rd Degree, by Dep. Henry #333. CASE #61484-17.11/22/2017: Charlie Orbin Carter, Jr., age 35, of Hollywood, was arrested for an outstanding Child Support Warrant by DFC. Krum #260. CASE #61645-17.11/22/2017: Garrett Thomas Weaver, age 27, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE #61725-17.11/22/2017: Robert Lee Wedding, age 28, of Lexington Park, was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Probation by DFC. Tirpak #270. CASE #61642-17.11/23/2017: McAbner NMN Vincent, age 34, of Pomona, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Anne Arundel County for Driving Without a License by Dep. Bare #307. CASE #61923-17.11/23/2017: Patrick Wayne Wood, age 50, of Clements, was served with a warrant for Theft, Fail to Perform Contract and Deviate from Plans, and an outstanding Child Support Warrant by Cpl. White #200. CASE #61784-17.11/23/2017: Timothy Gene Campbell, age 27, of Lusby, was arrested on a bench warrant for Driving Under the Influence by Cpl. Potter #255. CASE #61812-17.11/24/2017: Calvin Nelson Washington, age 25, with no fixed address, was arrested for VOP/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Potter #255. CASE #61955-17.11/24/2017: Darren Ray Ballew, age 25, of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving Under the Influence, and Driving Under the Influence Per Se, and Driving While Intoxicated by Cpl. Connelly #151.11/24/2017: Joann Marie Tannehill, age 51, of Park Hall, was arrested on outstanding warrants for three counts of Theft, Theft Scheme, and Using Credit Card belonging to Another by Cpl. Potter #255. CASE #61977-17.11/24/2017: Lentrez Trimane Hall, age 21, of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding Trespassing-Private Property Warrant by Cpl. Kerby #242. CASE #62034-17.11/24/2017: Linda Marie Dyson, age 39, of Drayden, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Contempt by Cpl. Potter #255. CASE #61966-17.11/24/2017: Tawni Angel Uhl-Jones, age 33, with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding FTA/CDS- Not Marijuana and CDS Possession of Paraphernalia warrants by DFC. Steinbach #268. CASE #62025-17.11/25/2017: Christian Alexander Smith, age 19, of Great Mills, was arrested on an outstanding Prince George's County Warrant for FTA-Possess Regulated Firearm/Ammunition by Individual Under 21, by Dep. Robinson #332.11/26/2017: Bradrick Michael Wells, age 19, of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear by Dep. Shelko #326. CASE #62485-17.11/26/2017: Timothy Lee Barnes, age 54, of Lexington Park, was arrested for an outstanding Failure to Appear Warrant for Open Container by Dep. Robinson #332. CASE #62511-17.11/27/2017: Douglas Lee Casteel, Jr., age 39, of Clements, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support Warrant by Dep. M. Beyer #319. CASE #62694-17.11/28/2017: George Agustus Hawkins, age 50, of Charlotte Hall, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Child Support by Cpl. Somerville #78. CASE #62889-17.11/28/2017: Kathleen Anne Kornicki, age 48, of Tall Timbers, was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Probation/Driving Under the Influence of CDS by Cpl. Potter #255. CASE #62727-17.11/28/2017: Tremaine Javon Berry, age 28, of Lexington Park, was arrested on a warrant for Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Bare #307. CASE #62715-17.11/29/2017: Cheryl Angelene Dillinger, age 50, of Bryantown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Impaired by CDS, by Cpl. Knott #234. CASE #63052-17.11/29/2017: Donna Marie Warring, age 49, with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #62928-17.11/29/2017: Glenn Rodney Battle, age 31, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Henry #333. CASE #62932-17.11/29/2017: Jayantjumar Shanbhubhai Patel, age 41, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear by Dep. Robinson #332. CASE #63066-17.11/29/2017: Robert Stanley Whalen, Jr., age 31, with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Sex Offender Registrant-Fail to Notify by Cpl. Carberry #167. CASE #3169-17.