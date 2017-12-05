Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Aleksandar Ivanchev, 35, of Lexington Park Anglo Bartholomew Barnes, age 52, of Mechanicsville Cody Scot Owens, age 26, of Lexington Park Delvon Vashon Gantt, age 37, of Lexington Park Jeremy Jermaine Snell, age 31, of Lexington Park Krysta Lynn Cheek, age 29, of California Oliver Glenn Malone III, age 40, of Lexington Park Paul Terrell Stewart, age 42, of Mechanicsville Philip Charles Edwards Jr., age 54, of Piney Point Queen Ella Champion, age 27, with no fixed address Renee Ann Adamson, age 56, of Callaway Richard Clayton Hewitt III, age 41, of Lexington Park Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 5, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.ASSAULT: On 11/01/2017, Dep. Sidorowicz responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. The victim advised that the suspect,, had assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face. Hewitt III, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 57539-17.SHOPLIFTING: On 11/02/2017, DFC. Tirpak responded to the 45000 block of Miramar Way, in California, for a report of two suspects shoplifting. Upon arrival, contact was made with Suspect, and Suspect. Both suspects were charged with Theft. CASE# 57889-17.Trespassing: On 11/21/2017, Cpl. J. Davis responded to the 22000 block of Gregory Drive, in Leonardtown, for a report of a trespassing. Upon arrival, Suspect, was observed on the property after being issued a notice not to trespass. Suspect Stewart was arrested and charged with Trespassing. CASE# 61472-17.Assault: On 11/23/2017, Dep. Sidorowicz, responded to the 46000 block of Hilton Drive, in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. Contact was made with the victim who indicated Suspect, had assaulted the victim by scratching the victim. Injuries were observed to the victim and Suspect Malone III was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 61928-17.Assault: On 11/24/2017, Dep. Bare responded to the 21000 block of Eric Road, in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. Contact was made the victim who advised that Suspect, had assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim's arm. Injuries were observed to the victim and Suspect Thomas was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 61956-17.Assault: On 11/24/2017, Dep. Robinson responded to the 21000 block of Mayfair Lane, in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. Contact was made with the victim who advised that suspect, had assaulted the victim by kicking and biting the victim. Injuries were observed on the victim and Suspect Moody was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 62063-17.Theft: On 11/25/2017, DFC. Tirpak responded to the 45000 block of Worth Avenue, in California, in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arrival contact was made with Suspect, who attempted to conceal property in her purse and leave the store. Suspect Cheek was charged via a Criminal Citation with Theft. CASE# 62100-17.Assault: On 11/25/2017, Dep. Budd responded to the 19000 block of Earl Dean Road, in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. The victim advised that the suspect, had pushed the victim causing injury to the victim's elbow. Injury was observed to the victim, and Suspect Owens was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 62240-17.Theft: On 11/26/2017, Dfc. Tirpak responded to the 46000 block of Lexington Village Way, in Lexington Park, for a reported theft from a store. Dfc. Tirpak located Suspect, and Suspect, in the parking lot, with unpaid store merchandise. Suspect Snell was issued two Criminal Citations for Theft, and Suspect Champion was arrested and charged with Theft. CASE# 62483-17.Assault: On 11/27/2017, Dfc. Schultz responded to the 46000 block of Lucca Way, in Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who advised that the suspect,, had assaulted the victim and caused injury to the victim. Visible injury was observed and the Suspect Gantt was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 62513-17.Assault: On 11/28/2017, Dep. J. Smith responded to the 39000 block of Mrs. Graves Road, in Mechanicsville, for a report of an assault. The victim advised that the suspect, had assaulted the victim by scratching the victim and causing injury. Visible injury was observed and Suspect Wiser was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 62712-17.False Report: On 11/22/2017, Dep. Robinson responded to the 20000 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Callaway, for a report of an assault. Contact was made with, who was reporting an assault. Further investigation revealed the allegation of assault was fabricated, and on 11/29/2017 Suspect Adamson was charged with False Statement to a Police Officer by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE# 61621-17.DRUG ARREST: On 11/06/2017, Deputy First Class Steinbach stopped a vehicle operated by. A search of the vehicle revealed over 10 grams of marijuana and suspected cocaine. Barnes was arrested and charged with CDS Possession of Marijuana Greater than 10 Grams, and Possession of CDS/ Not Marijuana. CASE# 58593-17.SEX OFFENSE ARREST: In July 2017, the sheriff's office received information regarding a possible sex offense involving an adult male and a fourteen-year-old female. The investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID). Investigation revealed that, met the juvenile during the summer of 2016. Through the course of their contact, Edwards propositioned the juvenile, and engaged in a sexual act with the juvenile against her will.The facts of this investigation were presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary's County on November 1, 2017. As a result an arrest warrant was issued for Edwards charging him with the following criminal violations:• Rape Second Degree• Sex Offense Third Degree• Sexual Solicitation of a Minor• Assault Second DegreeOn November 10, Edwards was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center to await a bond review.PINEY POINT BURGLARY ARREST: On September 26, Deputy Phillip Robinson responded to two burglaries to businesses located in the Piney Point area. During the investigation a similar method of operation was identified and video surveillance captured a vehicle in the area at the time of the offenses. Deputy Robinson located the vehicle and subsequently identified the operator of that vehicle as. During further investigation Edwards was positively identified from additional video surveillance and subsequently charged with:• Burglary 2nd Degree (2 Counts)• Burglary 4th Degree (2 Counts)• Theft under $1,000• Malicious Destruction of PropertyEdwards was incarcerated pending a review by the District Court Commissioner. Deputy Robinson's investigation was aided by Detectives and Crime Lab from the Criminal Investigations Division.