Juvenile Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(December 5, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following juvenile arrest reports.10/16/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 53801-17.10/16/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 54686-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 54686-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 53801-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile female, age 13, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by Dep. Bush# 318. CASE# 54878-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile female, age 13, from Piney Point, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 54878-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile male, age 13, from Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 54886-17.10/18/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 55067-17.10/18/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 55067-17.10/19/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 54686-17.10/20/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Maguire# 171. CASE# 55547-17.10/21/2017: Juvenile female, age 17, of Leonardtown, was charged with Driving Without a License and Failure of Driver to Stop After Unattended Vehicle Damage Accident by Dep. J. Smith# 306. CASE# 55731-17.11/15/2017: On November 15, at approximately 11:38 AM, deputies responded to Esperanza Middle School located in Lexington Park, in reference to a student leaving school grounds. During the investigation, it was determined a fight had occurred resulting in injury to a juvenile student who was involved in the altercation. The juvenile student was transported to Children's National Medical Center by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 for further evaluation. Based on the joint investigation conducted by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer and St. Mary's County Public Schools (SMCPS), two students were charged with Assault 2nd Degree. The investigation is on-going at this time.