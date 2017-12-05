DUI Arrests in St. Mary's

David Jeffrey Dyson, age 60, of Tall Timbers Ricardo Andres Vasquez, age 25, of Louisiana Sean Andrew Mowatt, age 27, of Mechanicsville Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 5, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following DUI arrest reports.10/21/2017: Ricardo Andres Vasquez, age 25, of Louisiana, was charged with Driving Under the Influence, and Driving While Intoxicated by DFC. Potter #255. CASE #55736-17.11/05/2017: David Jeffrey Dyson, age 60, of Tall Timbers, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Suspended, and Driving Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock by Cpl. Foor #235. CASE #58444-17.11/05/2017: Preston Lee Rose Jr., age 60, of California, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, and Failure to Control Speed to Avoid a Collision by Dep. J. Smith #306. CASE #58290-17.11/09/2017: Corey Glen Schaefer, age 41, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol by Dep. Roszell #296. CASE #59273-17.11/09/2017: Gary Victor Shubrooks, age 51, from Park Hall, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While Impaired by Dep. Sidorowicz #328. CASE #59303-17.11/29/2017: Sean Andrew Mowatt, age 27, of Mechanicsville, was arrested for possession of CDS/Not Marijuana, and Driving While Impaired by Drugs/Alcohol, and Driving While Impaired by CDS, by Dep. J. Smith #306. CASE #62884-17.