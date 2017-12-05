Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools recently recognized Employees of the Month for the month of November.The Employees of the Month are:Donna Gregory, Gillian BairdTeresa Six, Jerry WallsNancy Barker, Tara BraunsEvette Black, Angela CoxJessica Bright, Thomas RobinsonKristin Finnegan, Lori BeaversSchool system employees are recognized monthly at Board of Education meetings in accordance with Policy #6620. During the school year, the Board recognizes one support staff member and one professional staff member from designated schools, with each school scheduled for recognition one time per year. Central office support staff and teacher specialists are recognized in June. School and central office administrators are recognized in August.Two seniors from Calvert County Public Schools have been selected as student pages for the 2018 Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis. Anthony Proulx of Calvert High School and Chase Thomas of Northern High School will represent Calvert County during the legislative session. Chann Cortes of Calvert High School was selected as the alternate.The students selected for this prestigious, highly competitive program demonstrate a strong knowledge base, as well as superior communication and problem-solving skills.Student pages serve two nonconsecutive weeks in either the House of Delegates or the Senate during the thirteen-week session. Their duties include distributing materials to members on the floor, running errands, answering the phone, assisting visitors and delivering messages to members.Begun in 1970 by House Speaker Thomas Hunter Lowe and approved by the Maryland State Board of Education, the program is designed to interest youth in state government, foster leadership and provide students with worthwhile experience in state government.