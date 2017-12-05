St. Mary's Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Mental Health Awareness Week: Mr. Greg Reuse to Present "Talk Saves Lives"
St. Mary's County Public Schools (SMCPS) will focus on educating students, parents and guardians on the important factors impacting the mental health of students and increasing awareness of community resources available to help students and their families with mental health concerns. During the week of December 4, 2017, through December 8, 2017, counselors in all three high schools will coordinate education sessions for students who wish to attend providing information on coping with stress, anxiety, depression, suicide prevention and developing mediation skills. Students who participate in the sessions will be eligible for a door prize for their attendance and participation.
On Thursday, December 7, 2017, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, 24005 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, SMCPS will host Mr. Greg Reuse presenting a community forum "Talk Saves Lives". The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion including local experts to whom parents can ask questions and learn about the prevention efforts that are taking place within the county and school system.
R. Tait Mckenzie Award Winner
The Maryland Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance recently selected Mr. Rocco A. Aiello as this year's recipient of the R. Tait McKenzie Award. This recognition is awarded to an individual who has provided service to the profession through distinctive leadership of a pioneer type in the field of physical education, health education, or recreation. In addition, the recipient must have held an office of a district, state, national and/or international association in the field; served as a committee chairperson on the district, state, and/or national level; and made significant professional contributions through research, speeches, and authored publications.
Mr. Aiello currently serves as the Coordinator of Adapted Physical Education and Corollary Sports in the Department of Special Education working with students with special needs at all grade levels. He is also the Director of Camp Inspire, a summer day camp for students on the autism spectrum. Most recently, he authored a book entitled "Sports, Fitness, and Motor Activities for Children with Disabilities", and was a contributing author to an article in the Journal of Physical Education, Recreation and Dance entitled "The Modified Physical Education Class: An Option for the Least Restrictive Environment." In 2008, Mr. Aiello was selected as the National Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
Chesapeake Public Charter School Open Enrollment—December 1-31, 2017 and Parent Information Sessions Being Held
The Chesapeake Public Charter School admissions process will be open and accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year beginning on December 1, 2017, and will close December 31, 2017. Two parent information sessions will be held at the school on Wednesday, December 6th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, December 12th from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. for prospective families. Applications are available on the school website (schools.smcps.org/cpcs) and can be submitted electronically or in hard copy. The lottery will be held in January with parents being notified of their status in February.
For more information, please contact the school's main office at 301-863-9585, extension 0.
Forrest Center Hosting Annual Breakfast with Santa
Join the students and staff of the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center for their annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 9, 2017, 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the school site across from the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Santa will make his grand entrance at 8:30 a.m.
Enjoy a delicious breakfast prepared by the Forrest Center's Culinary Arts students. Admission to this event, which includes breakfast, is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 5 and younger. An omelet bar is available for an additional $2.00.
Escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday, enjoy some home cooking, and let the little ones check out the face painting room. Santa's Workshop will be available for children to purchase small gifts (most under $10). Forrest Center students will assist the children. The gifts they purchase will be wrapped.
Remember to get a photo of your child letting Santa know their holiday wishes. If you forget your camera, students from the Forrest Center will photograph your child with Santa for $5. Families may receive up to five poses on a CD.
Proceeds will benefit the Forrest Center's SkillsUSA chapter and student programs. The Forrest Center's SkillsUSA chapter is among the most successful in the state and annually must fundraise over $25,000 to cover the cost of leadership training, chapter activities and regional, state & national competitions. For more information about SkillsUSA, go to: www.skillsusa.org.
The event may be recorded and presented on SMCPS Channel 96, the school system's cable channel, and the Internet. For more information, contact Chef Amanda Granados at 301-475-0242, x28210 or aegranados@smcps.org.