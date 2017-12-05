Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(December 5, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00028 to a previously awarded firm-fixed price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0120) to exercise the second option year for logistics support services on the E-6B aircraft. This contract provides for maintaining and supporting the E-6B Take Change and Move Out and Airborne Command Post aircraft, support equipment, aircraft weapon system, associated support sites, and supporting organizations. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (70 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); Bellevue, Nebraska (10 percent); and Fairfield, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,794,231 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0003) to exercise an option for software conversions for structure and systems datasets in support of Lot 10 production for the F-35 joint strike fighter. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (58 percent); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (42 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); fiscal 2017 (Air Force and Navy); and non-DoD participants funds in the amount of $37,716,883 are being obligated at time of award, $7,540,359 of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0001917F0507 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0011) for the procurement of engineering studies and logistics and test planning activities to support the development of design adaptations to Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile's (AARGM) existing subsystems and components. These efforts are in support of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III work which continues efforts performed under SBIR Topic N90-074, "Secondary Sensor for Anti-Radiation Missiles." Work will be performed in Northridge, California, and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,300,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0001917F0582 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0011) for the procurement of engineering studies and logistics and test planning activities to support the development of design adaptations to the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) existing subsystems and components. The contractor will evaluate system requirements and design trade space for a future AARGM-extended range development and explore concepts for adapting AARGM's existing subsystems and components. Work will be performed in Northridge, California, and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,207,256 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order 4012, placed under basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0019). This procurement provides for additional software modifications required to establish a software baseline for the MH-60R aircraft in support of the government of Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (83 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (9 percent); and Hampton, Virginia (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,426,983 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is being awardedfor modification P00024 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-14-D-0006) to exercise an option for logistics and engineering services in support of the C/KC-130J aircraft for the Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserve, Coast Guard and the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia (66.5 percent); Palmdale, California (18 percent); Al-Mubarak, Kuwait (2.5 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (2.5 percent); Miramar, California (2.5 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (2.5 percent); Elizabeth City, North Carolina (2.5 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (2.5 percent); and Greenville, South Carolina (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F1611 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-16-D-1000) for VH-3D/VH-60N executive helicopter special progressive aircraft rework. Services include security, project engineering, integrated logistics support, material support, sustainment engineering, training, and program support. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (88 percent); and Quantico, Virginia (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,800,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00010 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-16-C-0068) to exercise an option for information assurance services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Information Technology and Cyber Security Department (AIR-7.2). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,054,740 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded undefinitized contract (N00019-17-C-0010). This modification provides for performance based logistics sustainment in support of the F-135 propulsion system in support of the F-35 joint strike fighter aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military Sales (FMS) customers. This modification provides for maintenance of support equipment, common program activities, unique and common base recurring sustainment, repair of repairable, field service representatives, common replenishment spares, conventional take-off and landing/carrier variant F-135 unique maintenance services, and short take-off and landing F-135 unique services. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (73 percent); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (18 percent); Camari, Italy (3 percent); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (2 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, California (1 percent); Hill Air Force Base, Utah (1 percent); Luke Air Force Base, Arizona (1 percent); and Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station, South Carolina (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft and procurement (Navy and Marine Corp); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corp) funds, non-U.S. DoD participants; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $306,451,000 are being obligated on this award, $97,383,008 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($136,583,273; 39 percent); Marine Corps; ($103,789,037; 29 percent); Navy ($23,871,151; 7 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($65,223,394; 18 percent); and FMS customers ($23,741,992; 7 percent), under the FMS Program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0020) to exercise an option for full-rate production Lot VIII for the procurement of 310 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALE-55 fiber optic towed decoys and associated logistics and engineering technical support in support of the F/A-18E/F aircraft platform. In addition, this option includes tasks required to support logistics and engineering efforts for the AN/ALE-55 to include field support, failure analysis, investigations, and corrective actions recommendations. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (30 percent); Chelmsford Essex, United Kingdom (22 percent); Rochester, New York (9 percent); Fremont, California (6 percent); San Diego, California (4 percent); Landenburg, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Toledo, Ohio (1 percent); Hopkinton, Massachusetts (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2016 and 2018 procurement ammunition (Navy, Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $22,998,773 will be obligated at time of award, $504,203 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification 02 to a previously issued cost-plus-incentive-fee delivery order 4019, placed against previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0019. This order provides for additional software product improvement efforts to support the MH60R mission computer/flight management computer product line variants for the Navy and government of Denmark. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (97.45 percent); Melbourne, Florida (1.72 percent); Pompano Beach, Florida (0.61 percent); and New York, New York (0.22 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,460,000; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $968,873 are being obligated on this award, $14,460,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($14,460,000; 93.72 percent); and the government of Denmark ($968,873; 6.28 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00086 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-13-C-0023) to exercise an option for systems engineering and program management services in support of Lots 12, 13, and 14 H-1 aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,726,111 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, New York, was awarded adelivery order (N0001918F1594) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0019), for non-recurring engineering required to modify, test and qualify the MH-60R/S Gen III, Gen V, and Gen VI Mission Computer and Flight Management Computer Weapons Replaceable Assembly to address the diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages obsolescence issues. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (96.74 percent); Kanata, Ontario, Canada (2.78 percent); Oldsmar, Florida (0.25 percent), and Stratford, Connecticut (0.23 percent) and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $22,453,496 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($10,250,496; 45.65 percent); the government of Australia ($9,100,000; 40.53 percent); and the Government of Denmark ($3,103,000; 13.82 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity awarded November 30, 2017., is being awarded amodification (P000012) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0045) to procure 53,164 level-of-effort hours to support air system software integration and 53,122 level-of-effort hours to support flight test operations in support of the F-35 aircraft platform for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (40 percent); Palmdale, California (30 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in in February 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $22,999,282 will be obligated at time of award, $18,392,066 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($9,196,034; 40 percent); U.S. Navy; ($4,598,016; 20 percent); the Marine Corps ($4,598,016; 20 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($4,607,216; 20 percent). The, is the contracting activity.