DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md. (December 03, 2017)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following DUI arrest reports for the period of November 21 through December 03, 2017.
Johnson, Ebony Charlene, 29, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/21/2017 @ 1350 by Trooper Jeans
Johnson, Jason Terrill, 40, of Pomfret, arrested on 11/22/2017 @ 2035 by Trooper Zentkovich
Johnson, Rebecca Anne, 33, of Saint Leonard, of La Plata, arrested on 11/22/2017 @ 2301 by Trooper Hooten
Thorne, Alexander Stephen, 26, arrested on 11/23/17 @ 0148 by Trooper German
Rhem, Theous Rsheen, 39, of Washington, DC, arrested on 11/23/17 @ 0200 by Trooper Hooten
Stewart, Jr., Harold Douglas, 50, of Indian Head, arrested on 11/24/2017 @ 0032 by Trooper Hooten
Jones, Cindie Lyn, 24, of La Plata, arrested on 11/24/2017 @ 0209 by Trooper Zentkovich
James, Freddie Lee, 57, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/25/2017 @ 0114 by Trooper Zentkovich
Jones, Samantha Marie, 23, of Indian Head, arrested on 11/25/2017 @ 0252 by Trooper Hooten
Swann, Hope Nina, 33, of Indian Head, arrested on 11/28/2017 @ 0044 by Trooper Jeans
Herbery, Kimberly Ann, 51, of White Plains, arrested on 11/28/2017 @ 1457 by Trooper Iman
Eason, Domoniqe Kristian, 24, of Bryans Road, arrested on 11/29/17 @ 2345 by Trooper German
Cole, Phillip Earnest, 53, of La Plata , arrested on 11/30/17 @ 0225 by Trooper German
Reatherford, Danny Ray, 52, of Owings, arrested on 11/30/2017 @ 2330 by Trooper German
Young, Octavia Marie, 35, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/2/2017 @ 0241 by Trooper Long
Kirk, Christopher Allen, 31, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/2/17 @ 1433 by Trooper Mcclintock
Johnson, Ebony Charlene, 29, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/21/2017 @ 1350 by Trooper Jeans
Johnson, Jason Terrill, 40, of Pomfret, arrested on 11/22/2017 @ 2035 by Trooper Zentkovich
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.