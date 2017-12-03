DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 03, 2017)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following DUI arrest reports for the period of November 21 through December 03, 2017.Johnson, Ebony Charlene, 29, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/21/2017 @ 1350 by Trooper JeansJohnson, Jason Terrill, 40, of Pomfret, arrested on 11/22/2017 @ 2035 by Trooper ZentkovichJohnson, Rebecca Anne, 33, of Saint Leonard, of La Plata, arrested on 11/22/2017 @ 2301 by Trooper HootenThorne, Alexander Stephen, 26, arrested on 11/23/17 @ 0148 by Trooper GermanRhem, Theous Rsheen, 39, of Washington, DC, arrested on 11/23/17 @ 0200 by Trooper HootenStewart, Jr., Harold Douglas, 50, of Indian Head, arrested on 11/24/2017 @ 0032 by Trooper HootenJones, Cindie Lyn, 24, of La Plata, arrested on 11/24/2017 @ 0209 by Trooper ZentkovichJames, Freddie Lee, 57, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/25/2017 @ 0114 by Trooper ZentkovichJones, Samantha Marie, 23, of Indian Head, arrested on 11/25/2017 @ 0252 by Trooper HootenSwann, Hope Nina, 33, of Indian Head, arrested on 11/28/2017 @ 0044 by Trooper JeansHerbery, Kimberly Ann, 51, of White Plains, arrested on 11/28/2017 @ 1457 by Trooper ImanEason, Domoniqe Kristian, 24, of Bryans Road, arrested on 11/29/17 @ 2345 by Trooper GermanCole, Phillip Earnest, 53, of La Plata , arrested on 11/30/17 @ 0225 by Trooper GermanReatherford, Danny Ray, 52, of Owings, arrested on 11/30/2017 @ 2330 by Trooper GermanYoung, Octavia Marie, 35, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/2/2017 @ 0241 by Trooper LongKirk, Christopher Allen, 31, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/2/17 @ 1433 by Trooper Mcclintock