Suspect in Sexual Assault of Child May Have Assaulted Other Children

Joseph Elmer Rohls, 80, of Newburg, was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Police suspect there are more victims.

LA PLATA, Md.

(December 1, 2017)—Charles County Sheriff's detectives are continuing their investigation of Joseph Elmer Rohls, 80, of Newburg, who was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.Since his arrest, two other victims have come forward and reported Rohls had sexually assaulted them when they were young girls. Detectives have information Rohls may have assaulted even more children, mostly girls between the ages of 4-7, who may have had ties with his family. The assaults may have occurred between 1978–November 2017 in the homes of families he visited and in his own house on Morgantown Road in Newburg.Anyone whose children may have had contact with Rohls, and who believes their child may have been assaulted by him, should contact Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Rohls was charged with several sexual child abuse related offenses.