State Police Arrest Man for Attempting to Run Over Woman in Charles Co.

(Nov. 30, 2017)—Maryland State Police arrested a man who has been charged with trying to run over a woman after a minor vehicle collision Wednesday in Charles County.The suspect, Andre Thomas Crew, 27, of Waldorf, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and related traffic offenses. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center pending a bond review.According to investigators, Crew sideswiped a vehicle being driven by Jazmine Shanae Davis, 24, shortly before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Route 301 at Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf. Both vehicles stopped in the roadway just prior to the Charles County line with Crew's vehicle directly behind Davis' vehicle.Davis exited her vehicle and attempted to take a photo of Crew's vehicle's tag. Crew accelerated and attempted to pin Davis in between both vehicles. Davis jumped on the hood of Crew's vehicle as it accelerated again and began to drive north on Rt. 301.Davis told investigators that Crew purposely attempted to strike another vehicle to throw her off the hood. However, Davis was able to jump off the hood prior to a second collision that occurred at Rt. 301 North at Cedarville Road.Crew was arrested at the scene. Davis was transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital for treatment of her injuries.The investigation is ongoing.