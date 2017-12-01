Small Plane Crashes in Prince George's Co. Field

BOWIE, Md. (Nov. 30, 2017)—A man was injured after the small plane he was piloting crashed in field Thursday evening in Prince George's County.



At approximately 6:20 p.m, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to Church Road at Fairview Vista Road in Bowie for a report of an aircraft crash. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with Prince George's County police who were already on the scene.



Troopers made their way to the scene, where a small fixed-wing, single engine, aircraft, a Cessna 172, was located upside down in the trees. The pilot, Michael Paul Pillsbury, 72, of Washington, D.C. told troopers that he was making his final approach to land at Freeway Airport in Bowie upon his return from Ocean City.



Pillsbury said there was no lighting and he could not see the tree line as he was approaching the airport. Pillsbury said his aircraft made contact with the tree line and overturned, causing him to crash.



Pillsbury was transported to University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was alert, responsive, and able to walk out of the woods. According to investigators, no signs of impairment were observed.



Prince George's County Fire Department, Prince George's County Police Department and the National Transportation Safety Board also responded to assist at the scene. According to investigators, no signs of fuel leakage or hazardous materials were detected.



There were no injuries reported on the ground as a result of the crash. The aircraft will remain in the field overnight until arrangements can be made for a salvage company to remove it. The scene was cleared by 9:30 p.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.