American Indian Civil War General Honored at Dahlgren's Dual Observance

LEFT: DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2017) - Juanita Mullen, Veterans Administration's Liaison for American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans, describes the contributions of Native Americans to U.S military strength and national security at the NSWCDD sponsored National American Indian Heritage and Veterans-Military Families Month Observance. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)



CENTER: U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ely S. Parker - Adjutant to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War - was a Seneca Chief and the first American Indian to serve as Commissioner of Indian Affairs in the Department of Interior.



RIGHT: DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2017) - Capt. Godfrey "Gus" Weekes, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) commanding officer, presents a plaque to Juanita Mullen - Veterans Administration's Liaison for American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans - at the NSWCDD sponsored National American Indian Heritage and Veterans-Military Families Month Observance. "Indians have fought for the U.S. armed forces at a higher rate per capita than any other racial group in the country," said Mullen. "For many, military service was an economic opportunity in a world that threw up racial barriers to gainful employment for people of color. It was also a way to continue ancient warrior traditions and earn respect from the people at home as well as others who often had little respect for Indians." (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)