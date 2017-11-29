St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

As temperatures continue to get cooler, join us inside each Sunday, from 2–5 p.m., for Open Skate at Leonard Hall Recreation Center.Session cost is $5 per person. Skate rentals are $2.50.For more information please call 301-475-4200 ext. *1800.The St. Mary's Transit System (STS) is known for providing transportation services for citizens in the county on a daily basis. STS also holds special events (e.g. Dump the Pump and Stuff the Bus) throughout the year. In recognition of its efforts, the Transportation Association of Maryland (TAM) honored STS with a 2017 Community Engagement Award.STS was nominated for the honor by Nicky Pires from Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland at the TAM's 2017 fall conference for going above and beyond being a transit agency. "Each year in May, as a community event during National Transportation Week, STS demonstrates passenger appreciation by offering discount day for veterans, $1 a day rides and distributing STS promotional items," said Pires. "STS buses are at local groceries stores for the STUFF the Bus event to collect dry goods for local food pantries. STS donates yearly over 2,000 lbs. worth of dry good items, baby diapers and baby products to the local community."The nomination also notes STS' continuing efforts to provide community based transportation for residents of the St. Mary's County, and the Tri-County area by connecting with Charles and Calvert County Transit systems. STS staff also conducts wheelchair securement training annually for human service non-profits. STS staff was also recognized for willing to go above and beyond to provide service, give back to the community.John Duklewski, TAM Executive Director, presented the award to Transportation Manager Jacqueline Fournier and STS staff during the Commissioners of St. Mary's County weekly business meeting.The Social Services Advisory Board meeting, originally scheduled for December 26, has been changed December 19 at 5:30 p.m.The meeting will take place in the Board Room inside the Joseph D. Carter Building.As part of the meeting the Board will also meet in Executive Session.Please call 240-895-7174 with questions concerning the meeting.The December 14 meeting of the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals has been cancelled.The Town of Leonardtown Planning and Zoning Commission meeting has been cancelled for November 2017. The next meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.The St. Mary's County Museum Division presents the 32nd Annual Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit, the 11th Annual Holiday Exhibit at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park and a brand new exhibit stemming from our partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions.32nd Annual St. Clement's Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit: "Christmas in Maryland"• Open House - Free Admission - Sunday, December 3 from 12–4 p.m. - featuring Santa & Mrs. Claus from 12–2 p.m. COSMIC Flute Orchestra, face painting and games, and holiday shopping at the Museum Store.• December 1 - 22, Thursday - Monday, 12 - 4 p.m.• December 23 - January 1, Daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)• St. Clement's Island Museum, 38370 Point Breeze Road Colton's Point, MD 301-769-2222• $3 with age discounts11th Annual Piney Point Holiday Exhibit Christmas: "Christmas in Uniform"• Open House - Free Admission - Sunday, November 26, 12 - 4 p.m. Holiday shopping at the Museum Store with great deals on Museum Store Sunday!• December 1 - 22, Thursday - Monday, 12 - 4 p.m.• December 23 - January 1, Daily 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)• Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park, 44720 Lighthouse Road Piney Point, MD 301-994-1471• $7 person, $3.50 for seniors, student and with military IDUnified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC) Holiday Exhibit: "A Civil War Christmas"• December 23 - January 1, Daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)• US Colored Troops Interpretive Center 21675 S. Coral Drive Lexington Park, MD 20653 info@AfricanAmericanContributions.com• Free admissionThe museum is managed by the Museum Division of the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks and the Commissioners of St. Mary's County. The museum and grounds are handicap accessible.For more information, contact the St. Clement's Island Museum at 301-769-2222.