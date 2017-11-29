Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Shannon Corbin, 41, of Lexington Park, Md. (Booking photo via CalCoSO)

(Nov. 29, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of November 20 through November 26, deputies responded to 1,180 calls for service throughout the community.STOLEN PLATE, OUTSTANDING WARRANT: On November 20, Deputy Beisel was stationary in the area of South Solomons Island Road and Industry Lane when his License Plate Reader alerted to a vehicle with stolen registration plates. After confirming with Emergency Communications that the registration plates were stolen, Deputy Beisel then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. After making contact with the driver, later identified as, Emergency Communications advised she also had an outstanding warrant. Deputy Beisel removed the stolen registration plates from the vehicle, placed Ms. Corbin under arrest and transported her to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500, Sell/Possession Stolen Manufactured Number, and other traffic citations.BURGLARY 17-61269: On November 22, Deputy Cress responded to 7th Street, North Beach for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that on November 17th an unknown suspect(s) had stolen their 2011 black Chevrolet Camaro. It was later determined that the unknown suspect(s) entered the residence stealing two sets of keys to the Chevrolet Camaro, a set of keys to a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and multiple games. The value of the stolen property is $630.BURGLARY 17-61481: On November 23, Deputy J. Ward responded to Wilson Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that sometime between 4:00pm and 8:16pm an unknown suspect(s) entered their residence from the rear basement door and removed several items from inside. The items included a 14 carat necklace with a square ruby stone ornament, a 14 carat chain linked bracelet with diamond studs, 14 carat bracelet with square gold in color clip links, and two hundred dollars. The value of the stolen property is 2,700.THEFT 17-61232: On November 22, Deputy Childress responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of theft from vehicle that occurred at their residence on Gunsmoke Trail, Lusby. The victim stated that sometime between November 21st at 5:00pm and November 22nd at 7:00am an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their Mossberg 835 shotgun and three boxes of Litefield slugs. The value of the stolen property is $1,015.THEFT 17-61489: On November 23, Deputy Hardesty responded to Evergreen Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated sometime between November 21st at 12:00pm and November 22nd at 5:00pm an unknown suspect(s) stole four diamond rings from within the vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $2,500.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-61124: On November 21, Deputy N. Buckler responded to Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between November 20th at 3:45pm and November 21st at 3:34pm an unknown suspect(s) had keyed the back tailgate to their vehicle. The estimated damaged property is $500.