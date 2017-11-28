Warrant Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Nov. 28, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following outstanding warrant arrest reports.
11/06/2017: Richard Edward Gray, age 40, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Failure To Appear (FTA)/Possession of CDS Paraphernalia by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 58623-17.
11/07/2017: Christopher Glenn James, Sr., age 28, of Bushwood, was arrested for Rouge and Vagabound, Theft, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Credit Card Theft by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #58762-17.
11/07/2017: Corey Robert Woodburn, age 22, of Leonardtown, was arrested for FTA/Burglary 1st Degree by Cpl. D. Snyder #89. CASE #58801-17.
11/07/2017: Creighton Shields Perkins, age 34, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 1st Degree by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #58765-17.
11/07/2017: Delia NMN Rose, age 54, of Leonardtown, was arrested on two outstanding indictments for Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #58771-17.
11/07/2017: Francis Xavier Hill, Jr., age 21, of Lexington Park, was charged with Escape by DFC. Schultz #258. CASE #58843-17.
11/07/2017: Jennifer Lynn Garrison, age 27, of Lexington Park, was charged with Robbery by DFC. Pontorno #257. CASE #58858-17.
11/07/2017: Joseph Derrick Young, age 28, of Lexington Park, was arrested for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #58751-17.
11/07/2017: Michael Page Barnes, age 26, of Drayden, was charged with four counts of Violate Exparte/Protective Order by Cpl. O'Connor #138. CASE #58864-17.
11/07/2017: Robert Earl Smith, age 50, of Lexington Park, was arrested for FTA/Show Cause by Dep. Bowie #317. CASE #58741-17.
11/08/2017: Angelise Michelle Harley, age 36, of Waldorf, was charged with VOP/Theft Scheme by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #59031-17.
11/08/2017: Francis Xavier Hill, Jr., age 21, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault, Violation of Protective Order, and Property Destruction by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #58952-17.
11/09/2017: James Andrew Zalovick, age 31, of Mechanicsville, was charged with FTA/Fraud, Trespassing, and Hindering by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE #59180-17.
11/09/2017: Kyle Wayne Jones, age 24, of Leonardtown, was charged with FTA/Peace Order Fail to Comply, Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kirkner #133. CASE #59235-17.
11/09/2017: Mary Alice Alexander, age 49, of Suitland, was charged with CDS, Forgery, and Prescription Fraud by Cpl. Kirkner #133. CASE #59195-17.
11/09/2017: Nathan Lee Davis, age 26, of Lusby, was charged with FTA/Theft by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #59152-17.
11/13/2017: Carla Rachelle Dyson, age 29, of Lexington Park, was arrested for FTA/Theft Scheme, and Credit Card Fraud by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #60077-17.
11/13/2017: James Perry Bond, age 26, of California, was charged with FTA/Burglary 1st Degree by DFC. Roszell #296. CASE #60149-17.
11/13/2017: John Andrew Pankake, age 35, of Mechanicsville, was arrested for FTA/Driving w/o a License by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #60069-17.
11/13/2017: Kristie Nicole Ridgell, age 20, of Ridge, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE #60049-17.
11/13/2017: Nicholas Deashaun Chase, age 22, of Great Mills, was arrested for FTA/Driving w/o a License by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE #60040-17.
11/14/2017: Antonio Venari Perkins, age 29, of Lexington Park, was arrested for FTA/ Telephone Misuse, Fail to Comply-Peace Order, and Harassment by Dep. Bare #307. CASE #60309-17.
11/14/2017: Darious Anthony Jones, age 25, of Great Mills, was arrested for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Kirkner #133. CASE #60182-17.
11/14/2017: John Andrew Wilson, age 41, of Hollywood, was arrested for FTA/Child Support by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE #60209-17.
11/14/2017: Phillip Michael Lux, age 42, of Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested for Disorderly Conduct by Cpl. Potter #255. CASE #60152-17.
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.