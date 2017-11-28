Warrant Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Angelise Michelle Harley, age 36, of Waldorf Antonio Venari Perkins, age 29, of Lexington Park Carla Rachelle Dyson, age 29, of Lexington Park Christopher Glenn James, Sr., age 28, of Bushwood Corey Robert Woodburn, age 22, of Leonardtown Creighton Shields Perkins, age 34, of Lexington Park Darious Anthony Jones, age 25, of Great Mills Francis Xavier Hill, Jr., age 21, of Lexington Park James Andrew Zalovick, age 31, of Mechanicsville James Perry Bond, age 26, of California Jennifer Lynn Garrison, age 27, of Lexington Park John Andrew Pankake, age 35, of Mechanicsville John Andrew Wilson, age 41, of Hollywood Joseph Derrick Young, age 28, of Lexington Park Kristie Nicole Ridgell, age 20, of Ridge Kyle Wayne Jones, age 24, of Leonardtown Mary Alice Alexander, age 49, of Suitland Michael Page Barnes, age 26, of Drayden Nicholas Deashaun Chase, age 22, of Great Mills Phillip Michael Lux, age 42, of Fredericksburg, Va. Richard Edward Gray, age 40, of Lexington Park Robert Earl Smith, age 50, of Lexington Park Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 28, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following outstanding warrant arrest reports.11/06/2017:, was arrested for Failure To Appear (FTA)/Possession of CDS Paraphernalia by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 58623-17.11/07/2017:, was arrested for Rouge and Vagabound, Theft, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Credit Card Theft by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #58762-17.11/07/2017:, was arrested for FTA/Burglary 1st Degree by Cpl. D. Snyder #89. CASE #58801-17.11/07/2017:, was arrested for Assault 1st Degree by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #58765-17.11/07/2017:, was arrested on two outstanding indictments for Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #58771-17.11/07/2017:, was charged with Escape by DFC. Schultz #258. CASE #58843-17.11/07/2017:, was charged with Robbery by DFC. Pontorno #257. CASE #58858-17.11/07/2017:, was arrested for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE #58751-17.11/07/2017:, was charged with four counts of Violate Exparte/Protective Order by Cpl. O'Connor #138. CASE #58864-17.11/07/2017:, was arrested for FTA/Show Cause by Dep. Bowie #317. CASE #58741-17.11/08/2017:, was charged with VOP/Theft Scheme by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #59031-17.11/08/2017:, was charged with Assault, Violation of Protective Order, and Property Destruction by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #58952-17.11/09/2017:, was charged with FTA/Fraud, Trespassing, and Hindering by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE #59180-17.11/09/2017:, was charged with FTA/Peace Order Fail to Comply, Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kirkner #133. CASE #59235-17.11/09/2017:, was charged with CDS, Forgery, and Prescription Fraud by Cpl. Kirkner #133. CASE #59195-17.11/09/2017:, was charged with FTA/Theft by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #59152-17.11/13/2017:, was arrested for FTA/Theft Scheme, and Credit Card Fraud by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #60077-17.11/13/2017:, was charged with FTA/Burglary 1st Degree by DFC. Roszell #296. CASE #60149-17.11/13/2017:, was arrested for FTA/Driving w/o a License by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #60069-17.11/13/2017:, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE #60049-17.11/13/2017:, was arrested for FTA/Driving w/o a License by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE #60040-17.11/14/2017:, was arrested for FTA/ Telephone Misuse, Fail to Comply-Peace Order, and Harassment by Dep. Bare #307. CASE #60309-17.11/14/2017:, was arrested for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Kirkner #133. CASE #60182-17.11/14/2017:, was arrested for FTA/Child Support by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE #60209-17.11/14/2017:, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct by Cpl. Potter #255. CASE #60152-17.