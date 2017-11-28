Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Timothy Darren Proctor, Jr., 33, of Washington, DC. (Booking photo via CCSO)

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 28, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.ATTEMPTED MURDER: On November 26 at 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately provided medical care to the victim—a 48-year-old male—who had a wound from a bullet that grazed his head. Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects and their vehicle, and a lookout was dispatched. A responding officer located the suspects' vehicle on Oak Manor Drive. Officers established a perimeter and set up surveillance. As the suspects attempted to leave the area, officers initiated a traffic stop and took them into custody without incident. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated. Through further investigation, detectives learned the victim and suspects were involved in an argument when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim., was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges. The second suspect was released pending further investigation. Det. J. Elliott is investigating.ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On November 24 at 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. Investigation showed the suspect entered the business, approached a clerk, and implied he had a weapon. He demanded the clerk open the drawers to the cash registers. The suspect fled before taking any money, after noticing people pulling into the parking lot. PFC D. Walker is investigating.DIRT BIKES STOLEN: On November 20, unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked shed in the 10600 block of Princess Diana Court in La Plata and stole two dirt bikes. A responding officer followed tire marks on a nearby path and recovered one dirt bike. The other bike is still missing. It is a green Kawasaki 110 with white handlebar guards. PFC J. Campbell is investigating.