Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Nov. 28, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.ARREST IN NOV 04/05 ROBBERIES: On November 4, deputies responded to a private residence for the report of a robbery that occurred at a business located in Lexington Park. The victim advised deputies he had confronted two individuals in the parking lot of the business and asked them to leave. According to the victim, one of the individuals—an African American male—began to assault him. During the assault, the individual was able to remove items of value from the victim. Both suspects then fled the scene; the victim required medical attention for the injuries sustained in the incident.On November 5, deputies responded to an area in Lexington Park for the report of a robbery and carjacking. Deputies made contact with the victim who advised while in the area he was confronted by an African American male who requested his assistance with a disabled vehicle. The victim allowed the male inside his vehicle and as they were driving the male produced a handgun and ordered the victim to drive to another location. Upon arriving at the ordered location, the suspect forced the victim to exit the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim's vehicle and other items of value.The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continued the investigations and determined, based on information provided, both incidents had been committed by the same individuals., was identified as one of the individuals responsible for the crimes. Johnson was located in Prince George's County on November 21 and was taken into custody without incident. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with various criminal violations for both offenses. The cases were reviewed with the State's Attorney and additional criminal charges are forthcoming.JUVENILE ARRESTED FOR ROBBERIES: During the month of November, deputies responded to three separate incidents where a robbery was reported. Deputies made contact with victims and witnesses who confirmed an unknown African American male brandished a handgun while demanding money. The suspect subsequently fled the scenes on foot. Based on information provided it was determined the crimes had been committed by the same individual. The investigations were continued by the Criminal Investigations Division and detectives identified a fourteen year-old male from Lexington Park as the individual responsible for the crimes. On November 15, the juvenile was apprehended and transported to Boy's Village of Maryland in Cheltenham. The juvenile will remain detained at the facility pending further court proceedings. Additional criminal charges are forthcoming.DRUG ARREST: On 11/12/2017, Sgt. Raddatz conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 23000 Three Notch Road in California and detected a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle which had two occupants. Investigation yielded approximately a 1/2 pound of marijuana inside the vehicle. Suspect, was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving While Suspended. Suspect, was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. Once at the detention center, Rosado attempted to discard a baggie of marijuana he had hidden on his person; he was subsequently charged with Possess Contraband Place of Confinement. CASE# 59779-17.ASSAULT: On 11/20/2017, Dep. Ball responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a report of an assault. Investigation determined, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and head. Carr was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 61295-17.RESISTING, INTERFERING WITH ARREST, DANGEROUS WEAPON-CONCEALED: On 11/20/2017, DFC. Steinbach, made contact with, in the area of 21800 North Essex Drive. While speaking with Reed, DFC. Steinbach became aware of an outstanding warrant for Reed's arrest for FTA/Child Support. After being told he was under arrest, Reed fled on foot through a neighborhood. While fleeing, Reed discarded a machete he had concealed on his person. Reed was apprehended after a brief foot chase, and charged with Resisting/Interfering With Arrest and Dangerous Weapon-Concealed; the outstanding Child Support Warrant was also served. CASE# 61211-17.ALCOHOL VIOLATION: On 11/17/2017, Cpl. T. Snyder observed, consuming alcohol outside a retail establishment in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road. Booth was issued a Criminal Citation for the violation. CASE# 60850-17.TRESPASSING: On 11/17/2017, Cpl. T. Snyder observed, outside an establishment in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park after being issued a notice not to trespass. Weems was issued a Criminal Citation for the violation. CASE# 60834-17.ASSAULT: On 11/18/2017, Dep. Holdsworth, responded to the 25000 block of Vista Road in Hollywood for a reported assault. The victim advised that, brandished a knife and threatened the victim. King was placed under arrest and charged with Assault 1st Degree, and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 60980-17.ASSAULT: On 11/18/2017, Dep. Holdsworth responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center regarding an inmate who had been assaulted. During the investigation it was determined the victim had been assaulted by another inmate,. Dade struck the victim in the face and was subsequently charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 61013-17.ASSAULT: On 11/20/2017, Dep. Holdsworth responded to the 45000 block of Indian Way in Lexington Park for a reported assault. The victim stated that, had assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face. Injuries were observed to the victim and Briscoe was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 61144-17.ROBBERY: On 11/15/2017, DFC. Tirpak made contact with the victim who stated that in August he was robbed in the area of 22000 McArthur Boulevard in California by an individual he knew as "James." During the course of the investigation, was developed as the individual who committed the robbery. Suspect Barnes was subsequently arrested and charged with Robbery, Assault, and Theft. CASE# 43804-17.ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE: On November 7, Cpl. Carberry responded to the 22000 block of Lawrence Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim was contacted and was observed to have sustained a laceration to their right arm. Investigation revealed the victim had been stabbed by a known suspect;. Weems was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Resisting Arrest. The victim's injury was not incapacitating. CASE# 58689-17.BURGLARY: On 11/09/2017, Cpl. Potter responded to the 46000 block of Chapman Drive for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Cpl. Potter observed two individuals attempting to reach through a broken window. The suspects were identified as, and. Further investigation located tools used to commit the burglary. Both suspects were arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree; Suspect Norfolk was also charged with Possession of CDS-not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. CASE# 59283-17.THEFT: On 11/14/2017, Dep. M. Beyer responded to a report of a theft at the California Walmart. Investigation revealed that, had been creating receipts for gift cards that were not paid for and then utilizing the gift cards. Novakowski was arrested and at that time was found to be in possession of CDS for which she was not prescribed; Novakowski was charged with Theft, and Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana. CASE# 60292-17.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On 11/07/2017, DFC. Steinbach responded to the 24000 block of Beck Road in Hollywood for a reported dispute. After serving, with a protective order, Ashe then repeatedly yelled obscenities at the petitioner/victim. Ashe was arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order. CASE# 58749-17.BURGLARY: On 11/07/2017, Cpl. Kerby was responding to a report of an in-progress burglary when he passed the suspect vehicle in the 28000 block of Flora Corner Road in Mechanicsville. The vehicle was stopped and ultimately stolen property from the burglary was discovered in the vehicle, as well as heroin and CDS paraphernalia. Arrested was, and. Washabaugh was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft. Kosack Jr. was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft, CDS Possession-Not Marijuana-Heroin and CDS: Possession Paraphernalia. CASE# 58728-17.THEFT: On 11/7/2017, DFC. Pontorno responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for a report of a theft. Investigation revealed that, attempted to steal items from the Dollar General. Garrison was charged with theft. CASE# 58853-17.ASSAULT: On 11/09/2017, Dep. J. Smith responded to the 27000 block of Yowaiski Mill Road in Mechanicsville for a report of an assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who displayed injury to the face and neck. The victim advised that, had assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim's neck and closing a window on the victim. Daly was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 59104-17.