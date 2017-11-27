Warrant Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Allen Wayne Smith, Jr., age 24, of La Plata Andrew Robert Maier, age 24, of California Bonnie Lee Tippett, age 51, of Mechanicsville James Ernest Wright, age 53, of Lexington Park James Lionel Medley, age 33, of Mechanicsville Jamey Allen Miller, age 39, of Lexington Park Jerry Aloysius Plater, age 55, of Mechanicsville Jessica Helen Reed, age 22, of Chaptico John Oscar Johnson, age 51, with no fixed address Joshua Michael Baucom, age 37, of Mechanicsville Margaret Ellen Griffin, age 63, of Chesapeake Beach Mark Anthony Morgan, age 30, of Mechanicsville Megan Rebecca Wasniewski, age 29, of Mechanicsville Paul Jason Lucas, age 38, of Mechanicsville Rebecca Rae Wedding, age 30, of Huntington Richard Alan Stone, Sr., age 27, of Park Hall Rosanne Elizabeth Nial, age 39, of Lexington Park Shenandoah Dornell Benton, age 41, of Ridge Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Nov. 27, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following outstanding warrant arrest reports.10/23/2017: Andrew Robert Maier, age 24, of California, was charged with Violation of Probation by Cpl. J. Davis #197. CASE #55970-17.10/23/2017: Jamey Allen Miller, age 39, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft, and Unlawfully Receiving a Credit Card by Dep. Bowie #317. CASE #55927-17.10/23/2017: Joshua Michael Baucom, age 37, of Mechanicsville, was charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana and Violation of Probation by Cpl. J. Davis #197. CASE #55964-17.10/24/2017: James Lionel Medley, age 33, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Violation of Probation by Cpl. Handy #132. CASE #56053-17.10/24/2017: Paul Jason Lucas, age 38, of Mechanicsville, was charged with FTA/Theft by Cpl. Handy #132. CASE #56066-17.11/15/2017: Ernest Lee Sigmon, 3rd, age 40, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on a warrant for Assault 2nd Degree and Trespass-Private Property by Cpl. Handy #132. CASE #57944-17.11/15/2017: James Ernest Wright, age 53, of Lexington Park, was arrested on a District Court FTA warrant by Dep. Budd #325. CASE #60392-17.11/15/2017: Margaret Ellen Griffin, age 63, of Chesapeake Beach, was arrested on a Violation of Probation warrant by Cpl. J. Davis #197. CASE #60386-17.11/16/2017: Allen Wayne Smith, Jr., age 24, of La Plata, was arrested on a warrant for FTA/Driving a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended License by Cpl. Kerby #242. CASE #60552-17.11/16/2017: Mark Anthony Morgan, age 30, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on a DOC/Parole Retake Warrant by Cpl. Knott #234. CASE #60669-17.11/16/2017: Megan Rebecca Wasniewski, age 29, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on a warrant for Theft and Theft Scheme by Cpl. J. Davis #197. CASE #60631-17.11/16/2017: Rosanne Elizabeth Nial, age 39, of Lexington Park, was arrested on a warrant for FTA/Disorderly Conduct by Cpl. J. Davis #197. CASE #60620-17.11/17/2017: Jessica Helen Reed, age 22, of Chaptico, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for FTA/CDS; Possess not Marijuana, CDS Possess-Paraphernalia, CDS: Obtain by Fraud, and Theft by DFC. Schultz #258. CASE #60690-17.11/18/2017: John Oscar Johnson, age 51, with no fixed address, was arrested on a Burglary and Theft Warrant by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #60973-17.11/18/2017: Richard Alan Stone, Sr., age 27, of Park Hall, was arrested on numerous warrants for Driving Under the Influence of CDS, Driving While Suspended, Theft, and Theft Scheme by Dep. Sidorowicz #328. CASE #60986-17.11/18/2017: Shenandoah Dornell Benton, age 41, of Ridge, was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Probation/Second Degree Assault by Dep. M. Beyer #319. CASE #61023-17.11/19/2017: Rebecca Rae Wedding, age 30, of Huntington, was arrested for Driving an Uninsured Motor Vehicle by Dep. J. Smith #306. CASE #61028-17.11/20/2017: Bonnie Lee Tippett, age 51, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on a Calvert County Warrant for Bad Check by Dep. Ball #315. CASE #61282-17.11/20/2017: Jerry Aloysius Plater, age 55, of Mechanicsville, was arrested for a Violation of Probation Warrant by DFC. Steinbach #268. CASE #61235-17.