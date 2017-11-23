Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Nov. 23, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee option under a previously awarded contract (N00178-17-C-0001) to support commercial satellite-based network services for the Department of Defense in the areas of satellite, ground node, user equipment/terminal software and hardware development, integration and testing. This option is for a follow-on requirement to procure continued communication support services that may be implemented for use in tactical, operational and strategic-level Department of Defense activities. This effort will include enhancements to the existing Distributed Tactical Communications System Phase 3 and Advanced Concepts Development Support Services. This requirement is being fulfilled in accordance with J&A DL13276, approved on Aug. 31, 2015 by Naval Sea Systems Command 025, with a single contract being awarded in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The contract includes a base year and options which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $45,807,778. Work will be performed McLean, Virginia (50 percent); and Tempe, Arizona (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at time of the option exercise and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order 3000 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This delivery order provides for the delivery of 54 technical refresh mission computers for incorporation into the production line H-1 aircraft. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (42 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (38 percent); and Woodland Hills, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,709,752 are being obligated at time of award, $793,904 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.Thanksgiving Holiday. No contracts awarded.