80 Year-Old Newburg Man Charged with Sex Abuse of a 4-Year-Old Girl

Joseph Elmer Rohls, 80, of Newburg, Charles County. (Booking photo via CCSO)

LA PLATA, Md.

(Nov. 22, 2017)—Charles County Sheriff's detectives arrested Joseph Elmer Rohls, 80, of Newburg, in connection with fondling a 4-year-old girl who was at Rohls' home with relatives recently. Rohls was arrested on November 22 at his home in the 9900 block of Morgantown Road.Rohls was charged with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault.After speaking with Rohls, detectives learned he may have sexually assaulted other children over the years—the number is unknown—who were most likely between the ages of 4 to 7 years old. Rohls has lived in Newburg most of his life.Anyone whose children may have had contact with Rohls, and who believes their child may have been assaulted by him, should contact Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.