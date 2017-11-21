Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

(Nov. 21, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.MISSING PERSON LOCATED: The Charles County Sheriff's Office has located Matthew Horace Mason, 79, of White Plains, who was reported missing on November 19. Mason was located on November 21 in Glen Burnie, and will be reunited with family members and returned home soon.CCSO CONDUCTING DEATH INVESTIGATION: On November 17 at 2:13 p.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of Zekiah Drive in Waldorf for the report of a deceased male lying in the grassy area between a school and Leonardtown Road. Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, along with Forensics personnel, responded and observed no obvious signs of trauma to the body and no signs of foul play. The man was subsequently identified as Saul David Armstrong, 46, of no fixed address. A preliminary investigation revealed Armstrong might have been walking in the grassy area along Leonardtown Road when he either collapsed or intentionally lay on the ground to rest. It also appeared Armstrong was in the area overnight, but was not wearing adequate clothing for cold temperatures. Armstrong was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Detective C. Shankster is investigating.