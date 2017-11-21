Local Gov. Schedule Changes for Thanksgiving Holiday

Calvert County Government
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition:
• The three county senior centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered either day.
• County public transportation will not operate Thursday, Nov. 23 or Friday, Nov. 24. Normal operating hours resume Saturday, Nov. 25.
• Calvert Library locations will close Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. for the holiday and will reopen Saturday, Nov. 25 with normal business hours.
• Mt. Hope, Harriet E. Brown, Northeast and Southern community centers will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 24.
• Solomons Visitor Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 24.
• All county convenience centers and Appeal Landfill will be closed Thanksgiving and will reopen for normal business hours Friday, Nov. 24.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will open with regular hours Friday, Nov. 24.
• Edward Hall Aquatic Center and the Calvert Marine Museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will resume normal hours Friday, Nov. 24.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will operate normal business hours Friday, Nov. 24.
Charles County Government
Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• VanGO services will not be operating.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day, Thursday pickup will take place on Friday.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Charles County Skate Park is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
Friday, Nov. 24 (Day after Thanksgiving)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m.—8 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day. Friday pickup will take place on Saturday.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
St. Mary's County Government
• All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. County offices will re-open Monday, November 27.
• The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will not operate Thursday, November 23. However, all will observe normal business hours on Wednesday, November 22 and Friday, November 24. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program ( SSTAP) will not operate Thursday, November 23 or Friday, November 24. The service resumes its normal operating schedule on Monday, November 27.
• All St. Mary's County Public Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and remain closed Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24. All library locations will re-open Saturday, November 25 for regular business hours. The Lexington Park library will be open from 1—5 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.
• All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries. The centers will reopen for normal operations on Monday, November 27.
Motor Vehicle Administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices and VEIP stations on Thursday, November 23, 2017, in observance of Thanksgiving. MDOT MVA's self-service VEIP Kiosks will be available. Also available are MDOT MVA's online services and 24 hour kiosks, which can be used to complete a variety of services.
All MDOT MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen on Friday, November 24, 2017.
Customers can conduct numerous transactions online at mva.maryland.gov.