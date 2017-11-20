MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 20, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DUI, POSSESSION OF PCP: On 11/13/2017 at 6:02 am, Trooper First Class Warrick stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 at Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations., was arrested for driving under the influence. A probable cause search revealed PCP. Kendall was additionally charged for the possession of PCP. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DUI, POSSESSION OF SUBOXONE: On 11/13/2017 at 9:40 pm, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 at Calvert Cliffs State Park in Lusby., was arrested for driving under the influence. A search incident to arrest revealed Suboxone films for which Lamb did not have a prescription. Lamb was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.FIREARM VIOLATION, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On 11/19/2017 at 1:10 am, Trooper Stull responded to the 12700 block of Blair Road in Lusby for a fight in progress with possible gunshots fired. Investigation revealed shots were fired during an argument and the weapon, Remington 870 shotgun, was located on the ground outside the residence., was arrested. The Maryland Gun Center advised Bruce was prohibited from possessing firearms. Bruce was charged with unlawfully firing a firearm and reckless endangerment. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Richard M. Kendall, 48, of Brandywine, arrested on 11/13/2017 @ 06:28 am by TFC J. WarrickDavid W. Lamb, 29, of California, arrested on 11/13/2017 @ 09:40 pm by TFC T. DavisShannon N. Bladen, 26, of Lusby, arrested on 11/15/2017 @ 10:41 pm by CPL. C. EsnesJoseph M. Lennon, 3rd, 34, of Port Republic, arrested on 11/18/2017 @ 02:15 am by TFC J. PalumboBobby Price, 55, of Laurel, DE, arrested on 11/18/2017 @ 06:36 pm by TFC N. Rucker