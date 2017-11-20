DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 20, 2017)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following DUI arrest reports.Casto, Concetta May, 26, of Newburg, arrested on 10/28/2017 @ 0320 by Trooper Zentkovich.Mitchell, Herman Lee, 63, of Fort Washington, arrested on 10/28/2017 @ 2158 by Trooper Roth.Williams,Jsutin David, 32, of La Plata, arrested on 10/29/2017 @ 0148 by Trooper Galgan.Teach, Mia Danielle, 30, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 10/30/2017 @ 2350 by Trooper Zentkovich.Mateo Castillo, Wilian E., 20, of Laurel, arrested on 11/02/2017 @ 0223 by Trooper German.Goodwin, Derrick B., 44, of Forestville, arrested on 11/02/2017 @ 2245 by Trooper Jeans.Makle, Kristopher Lee, 35, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/03/2017 @ 0045 by Trooper Lee.Menjivar-Alegria, Juan P., 33, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/04/2017 @ 0027 by Trooper Jeans.Duckett, Tamara Lee, 41, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/04/2017 @ 0027 by Trooper German.Carroll, Jeffrey Lydell, 31, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/04/2017 @ 0225 by Trooper Jeans.Koos, Michelle Lynn, 53, of Nanjemoy, arrested on 11/04/2017 @ 2251 by Trooper Phillips.Parker, Jameson Jamal, 35, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/05/2017 @ 1726 by Trooper Mcclintock.Ford, Tony Dewayne, 40, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/05/2017 @ 1956 by Trooper Jeans.Defilippo, Phillip Arthur, 48, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/05/2017 @ 2059 by Trooper Mcclintock.Carter, Thaxton Andrew, 50, of La Plata, arrested on 11/06/2017 @ 0006 by Trooper Jeans.Venord, Kirstie Saida, 34, of Ft Washington, arrested on 11/06/2017 @ 0123 by Trooper German.Blush, Karl William, 58, of Cocoa, Fl, arrested on 11/07/2017 @ 1801 by Trooper Mcclintock.Menjivar, Jose Jeronimo, 27, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/7/2017 @ 2359 by Trooper Iman.