Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Nov. 18, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00038 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-16-C-0034) to exercise an option for an estimated 250,592 hours of technical services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division, St. Inigoes, Maryland. Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Maryland (49 percent); Lexington Park, Maryland (48 percent); San Diego, California (2 percent); and Fayetteville, North Carolina (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,600,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the procurement of 22 low-rate initial production Lot 1 and 2 T408-GE-400 turboshaft engines for the CH-53K helicopter, including associated engine and programmatic support, logistics support, peculiar support equipment, and spares. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $143,481,258 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1007)., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of airborne instrumentation data acquisition hardware and associated repair services to support the Naval Air Systems Command's Air Vehicle Modification and Instrumentation Department (AIR 5.2). Hardware includes data acquisition units, solid state recorders, high speed sampling devices, signal conditioners, power supplies, and other items which come together to form complete airborne instrumentation data acquisition systems for use on F/A-18, P-8, V-22, F-35, C130, Triton, and fire scout aircraft, various helicopter platforms and a variety of other Navy aircraft and Central Test and Evaluation Investment Programs for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Funds are not being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0007)., is being awardedfor modification P00068 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-13-C-0004) to exercise an option for the installation of Block I/Internet Protocol Bandwidth Expansion Phase 3/Block IA Very Low Transmit Terminal/Nuclear Planning and Execution System kit on one E-6B aircraft. This modification also provides for field support engineering, training, software licenses, technology refresh activities and travel funding in support of E-6B Block I full-rate production. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (85 percent); and Richardson, Texas (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,733,727 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F0590) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003). This delivery order provides for the life-of-type-buy of 6,416 general purpose controllers (GPC) to mitigate GPC obsolescence issues associated with configuration D radar upgrades impacting F/A-18E-F and G radar retrofits. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed in February 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,564,015 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00026 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004). This modification provides for support for base stand-up at F-35 sites, including labor and other direct costs for interim contractor support. Additionally, this modification provides for F-35 recurring sustainment program management activities. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (47 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (38 percent); Greenville, South Carolina (14 percent); and Redondo Beach, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Non-Department of Defense (Non-DoD) participant; foreign military sales (FMS); and fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $43,226,657 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($2,035,304; 4.71 percent); Air Force ($657,193; 1.52 percent); Marine Corps ($317,553; 0.73 percent); non-DoD participants ($23,649,393; 54.71 percent); and FMS ($16,567,214; 38.33 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.