List of People Issued Criminal Summons by St. Mary's Co. S.O.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 17, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following list of individuals who were served a criminal summons. A criminal summons is issued at the discretion of the court and is a summons to appear in court to answer criminal charges in lieu of being arrested and brought to jail.09/27/2017: Richard Clayton Hewitt age 41, of Great Mills, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Snyder# 225. CASE# 44444-17.10/03/2017: Jennifer Marie Hemming age 31, no fixed address, was charged with Theft and Theft scheme by Dep. Siciliano #301.10/04/2017: Carla Rachelle Dyson age 29, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Seyfried# 217. CASE# 49862-17.10/04/2017: Odell Debros James age 45, of no fixed address, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Knott# 234. CASE# 41676-17.10/04/2017: Richard Daniel Griffiths age 38, of no fixed address, was charged with Violation of a Protective Order by Sgt. Raddatz# 99.10/05/2017: Jason Patrick Stant age 42, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by DFC Tirpak #270. CASE# 51705-17.10/05/2017: John Irwin Eberwein age 46, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Violation of a Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 52179-17.10/06/2017: Ashley Nichole Thomas, age 30, of Drayden, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Theft by DFC. Beyer# 246. CASE# 49725-17.10/06/2017: Samantha Lacene Campbell, age 27, of Park Hall, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Siciliano# 301. CASE# 49506-17.10/07/2017: Bobbie Jo Tippett, age 40, of California, was charged with Theft and Obtain Goods, Money-Forgery by Dep. Molitor# 304. CASE# 50745-17.10/07/2017: Theodore Trevelle Gripper, age 39, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Molitor# 304. CASE# 45365-17.10/08/2017: Andrew Michael Hood, age 28, of Lusby, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Siciliano# 301. CASE# 47931-17.10/08/2017: Daryl Kirk Stone, age 59, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 50679-17.10/08/2017: Deborah Lynn Quade, age 54, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Theft by Dep. McClure# 299. CASE# 47842-17.10/20/2017: James Errick Barnes, age 46, of Lexington Park, was charged with CDS-Not Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 53284-17.10/20/2017: Patrick Benjamin Harriman, age 26, of Lexington Park, was charged with Animal Cruelty/Fail to Provide by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 50467-17.10/20/2017: Shawn Edward Pizza, age 37, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Theft by Dep. Smith# 306. CASE# 44986-17.10/20/2017: Turez Lydell Creek, age 29, of Lexington Park, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Theft by Cpl. Nelson# 202. CASE# 36802-17.10/20/2017: Wayne Bryan Barker, age 47, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Smith# 306. CASE# 50679-17.10/20/2017: Shannon Marie Tyler, age 41, of California, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 54958-17.10/22/2017: Daniel David Hancock, age 37, of Glen Burnie, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 48647-17.10/22/2017: Devonte Twain Harrod, age 18, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Corcoran# 129. CASE# 52610-17.10/22/2017: Jean Marie Gagnon, age 55, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 50718-17.10/29/2017: Lijay Moenay Bell, age 19, of California, was charged with Theft Scheme, and Theft by Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 51644-17.10/29/2017: Sabrina Lee Battle, age 40, of California, was charged with Theft Scheme, Bad Check/Issue/NSF, by Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 51644-17.10/30/2017: Fatmatta Saptieu Arishol Aziz, age 54, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft and Rouge and Vagabond by Dep. Siciliano# 301. CASE# 55474-17.10/30/2017: Jacqueline Dorothy Reuben, age 45, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 56578-17.10/30/2017: John Patrick Norris, age 33, of Hollywood, was charged with Theft/Theft Scheme by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 51466-17.10/30/2017: John Walter Smith, age 25, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Reppel #141. CASE# 50819-17.10/31/2017: Shane Osay Reed, age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Foor #235. CASE# 56375-17.11/01/2017: Anthony John Knittel, age 34, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Theft by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 56705-17.11/01/2017: Michael Richard Sweeney, age 46, of Hollywood, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 56909-17.11/03/2017: Olivia Amber Geter, age 26, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft Scheme and seven counts of Theft by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 41786-17.11/03/2017: Terrell Brian Moore, age 31, of Lusby, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 49972-17.11/04/2017: Samantha Larene Campbell, age 27, of Park Hall, was charged with Theft and Fraud by DFC. Maguire# 171. CASE# 51438-17.11/05/2017: Mariah Leigh Acre, age 25, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Bare# 307. CASE# 54916-17.11/05/2017: Shane Osay Reed, age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order by DFC. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 57333-17.11/06/2017: Dylan Vince Rodriguez, age 23, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft and Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Corcoran# 129. CASE# 52640-17.11/06/2017: Matthew Joseph Hatcher, age 31, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 58347-17.11/07/2017: James Ernest Bowles, age 58, of Avenue, was charged with Theft and Letters Open W/O Permission by Cpl. J. Davis# 197.11/08/2017: Christopher Nelson Ransom, age 25, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Indecent Exposure by Dep. Muschette# 303.11/09/2017: Garry Victor Shubrooks, age 52, of St. Inigoes, was charged with Trespass by DFC. Schultz# 258. CASE# 56261-1711/12/2017: Drew Thomas Aloise, age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by DFC. Schultz# 258. CASE# 57212-1711/12/2017: Randy NMN Moore, age 57, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Tirpak# 270.11/13/2017: Casey Nicole Faulds, age 21, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Theft by Dep. T. Payne# 320.