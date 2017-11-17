Juvenile Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Nov. 17, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following juvenile arrest reports.10/03/2017: A male juvenile age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dfc. Beishline# 252.10/03/2017: A male juvenile age 16, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Disruption of School, and Resisting Arrest by Dfc. Beishline #252.10/06/2017: Juvenile female, age 11, of Lexington Park, was arrested Disrupting School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 52849-17.10/06/2017: Juvenile female, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Disturbing School Activities by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 52849-17.10/08/2017: Juvenile female, age 16, of Charlotte Hall, was charged with Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 53158-17.10/08/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Bare# 307. CASE# 53135-17.10/10/2017: Juvenile female, age 11, of Great Mills, was arrested for Threat of Arson and Disrupting School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 52849-17.10/11/2017: Juvenile female, age 11, was charged with Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73. CASE# 53817-17.10/16/2017: Juvenile female, age 15, of Lusby, was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Driving W/O License by Cpl. Seyfried# 217. CASE# 54612-17.10/16/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 54686-17.10/16/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 53801-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile female, age 13, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by Dep. Bush# 318. CASE# 54878-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile female, age 13, of Piney Point, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 54878-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile male, age 13, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 54886-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 53801-17.10/17/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 54686-17.10/18/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 55067-17.10/18/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 55067-17.10/19/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 54686-17.10/20/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Maguire# 171. CASE# 55547-17.10/20/2017: Juvenile male, age 12, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 55056-17.10/21/2017: Juvenile female, age 17, of Leonardtown, was charged with Driving Without a License and Failure of Driver to Stop After Unattended Vehicle Damage Accident by Dep. J. Smith# 306. CASE# 55731-17.10/25/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Hollywood, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 56278-17.10/26/2017: Juvenile female, age 13, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73. CASE# 56458-17.10/26/2017: Juvenile female, age 15, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73. CASE# 55997-17.10/27/2017: Juvenile male, age 13, of Lexington Park, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE# 56718-17.10/30/2017: Juvenile female, age 15, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault and Disruption of School Activities DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 56446-17.10/30/2017: Juvenile male, age 14, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 57076-17.10/31/2017: Juvenile female, age 15, of Hollywood, was charged with Assault by Cpl. Maloy# 137. CASE# 57331-17.10/31/2017: Juvenile female, age 16, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Siciliane# 301. CASE# 57401-17.10/31/2017: Juvenile female, age 17, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Siciliano# 301. CASE# 57401-17.10/31/2017: Juvenile male, age 12, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 56147-17.10/31/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, of California, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 57437-17.11/03/2017: Juvenile female, age 17, of Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Maguire# 171. CASE# 58108-17.11/07/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft and Violation of Electronic Monitor by DFC. Gaskill# 274.