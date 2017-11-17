 Juvenile Arrests in St. Mary's Co. - Southern Maryland Headline News
Juvenile Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Posted on

SMC Sheriff badge logo
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Nov. 17, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following juvenile arrest reports.

10/03/2017: A male juvenile age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dfc. Beishline# 252.

10/03/2017: A male juvenile age 16, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Disruption of School, and Resisting Arrest by Dfc. Beishline #252.

10/06/2017: Juvenile female, age 11, of Lexington Park, was arrested Disrupting School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 52849-17.

10/06/2017: Juvenile female, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Disturbing School Activities by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 52849-17.

10/08/2017: Juvenile female, age 16, of Charlotte Hall, was charged with Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 53158-17.

10/08/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Bare# 307. CASE# 53135-17.

10/10/2017: Juvenile female, age 11, of Great Mills, was arrested for Threat of Arson and Disrupting School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 52849-17.

10/11/2017: Juvenile female, age 11, was charged with Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73. CASE# 53817-17.

10/16/2017: Juvenile female, age 15, of Lusby, was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Driving W/O License by Cpl. Seyfried# 217. CASE# 54612-17.

10/16/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 54686-17.

10/16/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 53801-17.

10/17/2017: Juvenile female, age 13, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by Dep. Bush# 318. CASE# 54878-17.

10/17/2017: Juvenile female, age 13, of Piney Point, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 54878-17.

10/17/2017: Juvenile male, age 13, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 54886-17.

10/17/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 53801-17.

10/17/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 54686-17.

10/18/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 55067-17.

10/19/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 54686-17.

10/20/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Maguire# 171. CASE# 55547-17.

10/20/2017: Juvenile male, age 12, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 55056-17.

10/21/2017: Juvenile female, age 17, of Leonardtown, was charged with Driving Without a License and Failure of Driver to Stop After Unattended Vehicle Damage Accident by Dep. J. Smith# 306. CASE# 55731-17.

10/25/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, of Hollywood, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 56278-17.

10/26/2017: Juvenile female, age 13, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73. CASE# 56458-17.

10/26/2017: Juvenile female, age 15, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73. CASE# 55997-17.

10/27/2017: Juvenile male, age 13, of Lexington Park, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE# 56718-17.

10/30/2017: Juvenile female, age 15, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault and Disruption of School Activities DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 56446-17.

10/30/2017: Juvenile male, age 14, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 57076-17.

10/31/2017: Juvenile female, age 15, of Hollywood, was charged with Assault by Cpl. Maloy# 137. CASE# 57331-17.

10/31/2017: Juvenile female, age 16, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Siciliane# 301. CASE# 57401-17.

10/31/2017: Juvenile female, age 17, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Siciliano# 301. CASE# 57401-17.

10/31/2017: Juvenile male, age 12, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 56147-17.

10/31/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, of California, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 57437-17.

11/03/2017: Juvenile female, age 17, of Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Maguire# 171. CASE# 58108-17.

11/07/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft and Violation of Electronic Monitor by DFC. Gaskill# 274.
