DUI Arrests in St. Mary's

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 17, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following DUI arrest reports.09/02/2017: Hipolito T. Mocivais, age 42, of Lexington Park, by Dep. Budd #325.09/03/2017: Jonathan Jerode Thomas, age 37, of Lexington Park, by Cpl. J. Davis #197.09/06/2017: Jonathan Robert Lord, age 23, of Great Mills, by Dfc. Lawrence #279.09/16/2017: Jake Christopher Horn, age 24, of Hollywood, by Dep. Budd #325.09/18/2017: Todd William Santoy, age 40, of Lexington Park, by Dep. McCuen #291.09/23/2017: Noel Durand Burton, age 27, of Lexington Park, by Dep. Siciliano #301.10/21/2017: Ricardo Andres Vasquez, age 25, of Louisiana, was charged with Driving Under the Influence, and Driving While Intoxicated by DFC. Potter# 255. CASE# 55736-17.11/05/2017: David Jeffrey Dyson, age 60, of Tall Timbers, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Suspended, and Driving Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 58444-17.11/05/2017: Preston Lee Rose, Jr., age 60, of California, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, and Failure to Control Speed to Avoid a Collision by Dep. J. Smith# 306. CASE# 58290-17.