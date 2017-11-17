Warrant Sweep in St. Mary's Nets 13 Arrests

Andre Garrett Turner, age 32, of Great Mills Brian Carroll Eberle, age 30, of Lexington Park Chaude Amore Leaver, age 25, of Lexington Park Cortez Leonard Alls, age 27, of Lexington Park Kyle Wayne Jones, age 24, of Leonardtown Mary Alice Alexander, age 49, of Suitland Robert Leroy Thomas, age 29, of Lexington Park Steve Donnell Maddox, age 58, of Piney Point Tiarra Laschelle Brooks, age 31, of Lexington Park Timothy Wayne Brooks, age 46, of Park Hall Travis Renard Snyder, age 28, of Lexington Park Troy Allen Jones, age 25, of Dameron Zamantha Juana Gutierrez, age 40, of Lexington Park Previous Next

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 17, 2017)—On Thursday, November 9, members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, and Parole and Probation, participated in a joint warrant sweep. The warrant sweep took place in St. Mary's County, and as a result of the combined efforts of agencies involved, the following thirteen individuals were arrested:Mary Alice Alexander, age 49, of Suitland, was arrested for Fraud/Bad Check.Cortez Leonard Alls, age 27, of Lexington Park, was arrested for with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS Possession-Paraphernalia.Tiarra Laschelle Brooks, age 31, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Fail to Comply-Peace Order.Timothy Wayne Brooks, age 46, of Park Hall, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute, Driving Under the Influence, and Driving While Suspended.Brian Carroll Eberle, age 30, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Violation of Probation.Zamantha Juana Gutierrez, age 40, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Failure to Appear.Kyle Wayne Jones, age 24, of Leonardtown, was arrested for Assault Second Degree.Troy Allen Jones, age 25, of Dameron, was arrested for CDS Possession/Not Marijuana.Chaude Amore Leaver, age 25, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Failure to Appear/Theft.Steve Donnell Maddox, age 58, of Piney Point, was arrested for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree.Travis Renard Snyder, age 28, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Driving While Suspended.Robert Leroy Thomas, age 29, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Child Support/Non-Compliance.Andre Garrett Turner, age 32, of Great Mills, was arrested for FTA/Driving While Intoxicated.