 Indian Head Man Struck by Car, Killed Thursday Night - Southern Maryland Headline News
Indian Head Man Struck by Car, Killed Thursday Night

INDIAN HEAD, Md. (Nov. 17, 2017)—State police report the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car Thursday night in Indian Head.

At approximately 9:57 p.m., troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on MD Rt. 225 (Hawthorne Road) west of MD Rt. 224 (Chicamuxen Road) in Indian Head. Preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2005 Cadillac STS, being operated by Latisha Courtney, 36, of Waldorf, was travelling westbound on MD Route 225 west of MD Route 224. While traveling in that area, the vehicle struck the pedestrian, identified as Demonte Johnson, 26, of Indian Head, who was walking in the westbound lane of MD Route 225.

Police say Johnson was wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision and the area is not lit by street lights. Johnson received medical treatment on scene and was pronounced deceased by Charles County EMS Personnel. Alcohol is believed to be a factor into the reason why Johnson was walking in the roadway.

La Plata Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office as well as personnel from the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.
