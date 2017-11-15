Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Donald Unkle, 28, of Lusby Graham Whitson, 27, of Mechanicsville Jeffrey Whittington, 26, of Mechanicsville Previous Next

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 15, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of November 6 through November 12, deputies responded to 1,185 calls for service throughout the community.CDS: On November 12, Corporal Wilson was in the WAWA parking lot in Prince Frederick attempting to locate a reckless driver when he observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the far east part of the parking lot. Corporal Wilson observed a male later identified as, standing outside of the vehicle near the passenger side door, along with a Bud Light can that was placed on the ground under the vehicle where Whitson was standing. While speaking with Whitson outside of the vehicle, Corporal Wilson could see drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. Deputy Wilson than made contact with the owner of the vehicle later identified as, and asked if there was any illegal items in the vehicle. Deputy Wilson conducted a K9 scan of the vehicle, resulting in a positive alert for narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in narcotics found inside the vehicle. Whitson and Whittington were both placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Whitson was charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) and Litter/Dump: Under 100 LBS. Whittington was charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Oxycodone), CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide), and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute.CDS: On November 11, Deputy Boerum conducted a traffic stop at Fastop located on HG Trueman Road, Lusby. While attempting to explain the traffic violations, the driver later identified as, was becoming very argumentative. Corporal Wilson responded to the traffic stop, and all occupants were asked to exit the vehicle for a K9 scan to be conducted. The K9 scan resulted in a positive alert for CDS. A search of the vehicle was completed and revealed narcotics, along with brass knuckles. Unkle was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (cocaine) and Dangerous Weapon - Conceal.BURGLARY 17-59123: On November 10, Deputy Boerum responded to Calvert Drive, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) shattered the basement door to the residence, moved several items in the residence around, and stole a collection of shark teeth and fossils that had been collected over the years. The estimated value of the stolen property is $2,000.BURGLARY 17-59197: On November 10, Deputy D. Naughton responded to Gunsmoke Circle, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The victim stated they got home to find their bay window in the kitchen had been tampered with from the outside and the screen had also been removed. It was determined sometime between 12:15pm and 1:05pm on November 10th the unknown suspect(s) used the air conditioning unit to get to the bay kitchen window attempting to pry it open. The estimated damaged property is 500.THEFT 17-58495: On November 6, Deputy Barger responded to Busters Lane, Owings for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between November 1st at 7:00am and November 3rd 12:00pm an unknown suspect(s) had removed their Republic Service trash can from the end of their driveway. The value of the stolen property is $88.THEFT 17-58680: On November 7, Deputy Sampson responded to Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick for the report of theft from multiple vehicles. The victim stated sometime between October 28th and November 4th an unknown suspect(s) had ransacked and stole items out of three vehicles in their driveway. The items included Durham 50 piece ratchet set, Klein pocket knife, Carhartt beanie cap, loose change, and an aluminum flashlight. The value of the stolen property is $306.THEFT 17-58766: On November 8, Deputy Locke responded to Greenhill Court, Huntingtown for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated sometime between November 7th at 9:30pm and November 8th at 7:15am an unknown suspect(s) shattered their front passenger side door window and stole a white Michael Kors satchel and a Texas Instrument graphing calculator. The value of the stolen and damaged property is $790.THEFT 17-58842: On November 8, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to Hollow Way, Huntingtown for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated sometime between November 7th at 7:00pm and November 8th at 8:00am an unknown suspect(s) went into their unlocked vehicle and stole a Kate Spade purse, Maryland driver's license, bank card, and the key fob for the vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $550.THEFT 17-58825: On November 8, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to Sports-Clips on Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated a black male approximately 30 years old with a thin build and no facial hair entered the store and stole a Mitch Matterial Puck. The male was wearing a black wind breaker style jacket with black jeans. The value of the stolen property is $17.75THEFT 17-59159: On November 10, Deputy Sampson responded to Deane Avenue, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated sometime between 2:00am and 4:00am on November 10th unknown suspect(s) had broken the passenger side door window and stole their wallet and a sterling silver ring. The value of the damaged and stolen property is $353.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-58457: On November 6, Deputy Y. Bortchevsky responded to 30th Street, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The victim stated they discovered the window screen located on the south side of the residence slashed. The estimated damaged property is $50.