Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 15, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.CDS: On October 23, deputies responded to the Calvert County Public Library for the report of a subject believed to be on CDS. Deputy Sampson arrived on scene and immediately started observing the subject later identified as. Deputy Sampson observed Ms. Kennedy turn away from him, and while attempting to walk away drop paraphernalia on the floor. Deputy Sampson placed Ms. Kennedy under arrest and then a search of her and the vehicle was conducted revealing narcotics. Ms. Kennedy was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-not marijuana (heroin, amphetamine) and CDS: Possession Paraphernalia.DINE AND DASH: The sheriff's office received numerous calls from local businesses in reference to two women walking out without paying their bill. The women would enter a local restaurant or bar, order food and drink for several hours. They order take-out food and tell the server they are stepping out to smoke a cigarette while they are waiting on their husbands. They then leave without paying their tab. Two suspects in this case have been identified and arrested., was arrested on October 28th., was arrested on October 29th. Both of them have been charged with Theft Under $1,000. Charges are still pending in surrounding jurisdictions. Sheriff Mike Evans would like to thank the public for helping to identify these two individuals.BURGLARY 17-56541: On October 26, Deputy Williamson responded to Frances Lane, Owings for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that sometime between October 25th at 7:00pm and October 26th at 12:00pm an unknown suspect entered their shed stealing an Eagle 5 gallon metal gas can that contained 5 gallons of gasoline, and a Masterlock key lock. The value of the stolen property is $45.THEFT 17-56961: On October 20, Deputy Durner responded to Running Fox Court, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between October 26th at 9:00pm and October 28th at 10:00am unknown suspect(s) stole a 50 Caliber Thompson Center Encore firearm from their vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $700.THEFT 17-56038: On October 23, Deputy Sampson responded to Baythorne Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) stole a package containing a Razer Ripsaw Capture Card from the residence. The value of the stolen property is $170.THEFT 17-56472: On October 26, Deputy Wood responded to Lenoir Road, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between 2:00am and 5:00am on October 26th unknown suspect(s) cut and removed approximately thirty feet of welding cable from an Arc Welder. The value of the stolen property is $700.THEFT 17-56824: On October 27, Deputy Beisel responded to the Kmart, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated at approximately 4:55pm their wallet was left in the bathroom. At approximately 5:05pm when the customer service desk advised the wallet had been turned in, it was discovered there was cash stolen from inside the wallet. The value of the stolen property is $140.THEFT 17-56985: On October 28, Deputy Durner responded to Lake Terrace, Lusby for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, the victim stated a package containing hair extensions was stolen from the residence. The value of the stolen property is $47.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-56059: On October 23, Deputy Barger responded to St. Andrews Drive, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that at approximately 8:30pm in the area of Chesapeake Beach Road and Harrison Boulevard they observed a person in the median. As the victim slowed down, the unknown person(s) threw an object at the vehicle causing a crack to the windshield. The estimated damaged property is $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-56440: On October 25, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Durango Drive, Lusby for the report of damaged property. Upon arrival, the victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) struck the rear window of the vehicle breaking the glass. The estimated damaged property is $458.TAMPERING 17-56438: On October 25, Deputy Rediker responded to Holland Cliffs Road, Huntingtown for the report of a tampering with motor vehicle. Upon arrival the victim stated sometime between October 24th at 7:00pm and October 25th at 8:00pm unknown suspect(s) had rummaged through their unlocked vehicle. There were no items taken from the vehicle.MISSING SENIOR FOUND: At approximately 7:22 a.m. on October 16, the Calvert Control Center dispatched a Silver Alert lookout in reference to a missing 69-year-old man; Young Shik Han. Mr. Han was reported missing after he walked off from a Montgomery County park at approximately 5 p.m. the night before. The Calvert Control Center advised that Han was believed to be operating a red Honda Pilot with Maryland registration. At approximately 7:38 a.m. Lt. Fridman of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office observed a dark red Honda Pilot traveling northbound on Maryland Route 4 in the area of Cox Road. The driver appeared to be an elderly male matching the description of Mr. Han. Lt. Fridman stopped the vehicle after it was determined the registration matched that of the missing person. Lt. Fridman made contact with Mr. Han and determined him to be in good condition. Lt. Fridman subsequently transported Han to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and reunited with his family.AUTOMATED SPEED ENFORCEMENT: The Calvert County Automated Speed Enforcement Unit has moved the speed enforcement camera from Mt. Harmony Road to Southern Connector Boulevard. This camera is in operation near the entrance to Mill Creek Middle School. The other cameras currently remain on Boyds Turn Road at Windy Hill Middle School and Ball Road at Mutual Elementary School. In the near future a camera will be placed in operation in front of Calvert Country School on Dares Beach Road.• Cameras are active throughout the year, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. This does not alter any posted speed reduction times.• Citations are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, and only if the speed was 12 mph or more over the posted speed limit. The camera will adjust for the reduced speed times.• A school zone speed camera violation is a $40 fine with no points.If you have any questions or concerns about the Calvert County Safety for Students program, please contact Deputy Julia Murphy at 410-535-2800, or email at Julia.Murphy@calvertcountymd.gov.