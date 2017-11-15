Fatal Fire Claims One Life in Bryans Road

BRYANS ROAD, Md. (Nov. 15, 2017)—Police report one death in an early morning fire that occurred at 1775 Marshal Hall Road in Bryans Road, Charles County. Deputy State Fire Marshals are currently on the scene conducting an origin and cause investigation.



The first 911 call was received at 5:40 a.m by a passerby. Subsequent calls to 911 indicated possible entrapment. Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to the one alarm fire. Upon arrival on the scene, they found a fire in a one story mobile home. The victim was located inside the trailer. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms inside the trailer.



The victim is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death. The victim's name is not being released at this time pending notification.



The Charles County Sheriff's Office Traffic Operations and Criminal Investigation's Division is assisting with the investigation.