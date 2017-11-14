Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Arthur Lewis Gantt, 51, of Waldorf Darius Isiah Womack, 17, of Waldorf Eric Hudson, III, 24, of Waldorf Isaiah Richard McGee, 18, of Waldorf James Clifton Johnson, 35, of Waldorf LaToya Niccole Parker, 40, of Waldorf Naquan Denzel Washington, 22, of Waldorf Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 20, of Waldorf Tevin Davon Washington, 18, of Waldorf Traevon Antwann Harvey, 20, of Waldorf Tyron Eric Gray, 18 Previous Next

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 14, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.MULTIPLE SUSPECTS CHARGED IN ROBBERY AND ASSAULT CASE: Charles County Sheriff's detectives have identified nine suspects involved in a case in which four victims, ages 16-19, were robbed and assaulted during the same incident. On October 5 at 4:30 p.m., the victims were in the 1000 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf when a group of suspects approached them. The suspects displayed a handgun and robbed and assaulted the victims, leaving one victim with serious facial injuries. As a result of further investigation, the following people were charged in connection with the case:, arrested October 12;, arrested October 12;, arrested October 12;, arrested October 16, charged as adult;, arrested October 16;, arrested October 12;, arrested October 17, charged as adult;, charged as a juvenile on October 13; and• Charges are on file for a 16-year-old male who will be charged as an adult.All of the suspects have been or will be charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft and use of a firearm during a felony. The adult suspects and those charged as adults are being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501. The investigation is ongoing.FORMER HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER INDICTED ON SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR CHARGE: On November 6, Charles County Sheriff's officers arrested, after a Charles County Grand Jury indicted her on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, displaying sexual material to a minor, and solicitation of a minor. The incidents occurred between the fall of 2016 and March 2017 while Parker was a teacher at St. Charles High School and involved a student. The allegations were reported in May 2017. The case was presented to the grand jury on November 3, during which Parker was charged in a sealed indictment. The indictment was unsealed today during a court proceeding. Parker was released from custody on a $20,000 bond. The conditions of her release include no contact with minors and electronic monitoring.SEARCH WARRANT LEADS TO RECOVERY OF GUN AND DRUGS: On October 26 at 5:22 a.m., as a result of an ongoing investigation, members of the CCSO Narcotics Enforcement Section, Emergency Services Team, and the ATF served a search and seizure warrant in the 11800 block of Oak Manor Drive in Waldorf. During the search, a loaded .45 caliber handgun was recovered from a bedroom, along with approximately $1,400 worth of cocaine, packaging materials, scales, and other distribution paraphernalia. The suspect,, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs and illegal possession of a firearm. The Narcotics Enforcement Section investigated.CARJACKING: On November 4 at approximately 9:04 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a carjacking. Investigation revealed the victim was parked in front of the business, waiting for her daughter to finish work when a male subject approached and entered her vehicle. The victim's 6-year-old daughter was sitting in the back seat. A struggle ensued between the victim and suspect. When Patrol Officers arrived, the suspect was still in the vehicle., was arrested and charged with the carjacking. PFC M. Nauman investigated.FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On November 4 at approximately 12:07 a.m., officers responded to a motel located in the 11000 block of Crain Highway in Newburg for the reported assault. Investigation revealed there was an argument between several parties over cigarettes when the suspect pulled out a knife and thrusted it toward a victim as if he was going to stab her., was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and robbery. PFC W. Halt investigated.ARMED ROBBERY / SHOOTING UPDATE: On October 26 at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office along with troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to a motel located in the 3500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Officers located the shooting victim in the lobby of the business suffering from a single gunshot wound to his right hip. The victim was flown out to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed the victim was gambling in his motel room along with two adult male suspects, when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his money and personal property. The victim ran out of the room; however, one of the two suspects shot him as he was fleeing from the room. Both suspects fled the scene immediately following the shooting and were not located during the initial investigation., was quickly developed as one of the two suspects, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On November 3 at approximately 12:28 a.m., Drayton turned himself in and was arrested and charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and armed robbery, amongst other charges. The identity of the second suspect remains unknown at this time. Detective C. Shankster is investigating.HANDGUN IN VEHICLE: On November 2 at approximately 1:30 p.m., PFC C. Chamblee conducted a traffic stop on the accused vehicle for traffic violations. When he made contact with the driver, the officer observed a handgun sticking out from beneath the floor mat under the driver's feet. The driver,, was arrested and the gun, which was loaded, was recovered.BURGLARY / ASSAULT UPDATE: On October 16 at approximately 3:40 a.m., patrol units responded to the 2600 block of Avon Place in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the victim's residence and stole cash and credit cards. The victim, a 91-year-old woman, confronted the intruder and was assaulted. On November 1 at approximately 2:35 p.m., the suspect,, was charged on a Juvenile Arrest Report and released to his parents. Cpl. R. Johnson and PFC C. Gustafson investigated.FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On October 26 at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel at 3550 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. The victim was located in the lobby with a single gunshot wound to his lower back. He was flown to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. A perimeter was established and members of the Emergency Services Team responded and searched the room where the shooting occurred. It was later learned the suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting. The victim, 23, appears to have been targeted, and detectives are continuing to work leads. Detective Shankster is investigating.BURGLARY: Between October 24 – October 26, three juvenile males—ages 12, 13, and 14—broke into a barn and other buildings in the 6600 block of Old La Plata Farm Place in La Plata and vandalized the property by spray painting and damaging portions of the barn. They discharged a fire extinguisher and damaged a vehicle that was inside. In addition, a hobby colony beehive was knocked over and tampered with, resulting in one of the suspects being stung numerous times. Dozens of keys to the equipment were also stolen. With the assistance of the La Plata Police Department, the suspects were identified and located. Some of the missing keys were also recovered. All three suspects were charged via a Juvenile Offense Report. PFC K. Lerch and PFC R. McMullen investigated.BURGLARY: Between October 22 – October 25, unknown suspect(s) gained entry into a house under construction in the 2300 block of Spring Brook Court in Waldorf and damaged items that were inside. They then set a part of the garage on fire. PFC D. Butler is investigating.BURGLARY OF SHED: On October 22 at 1:38 p.m., officers responded to the 7500 block of Sutton Drive in La Plata for the report of a burglary. Investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) broke into a shed and stole tools and other equipment. PFC B. Rash is investigating.RRE (Racial, Religious, Ethnic) INCIDENT: Between October 20 – October 23, unknown suspect(s) spray painted swastikas and racial slurs on a vacant house in the 7700 block of Elaine Court in Port Tobacco. There were no witnesses, and the home is in a wooded area not visible from the streets. PFC B. Rash is continuing the investigation.DISTRACTED DRIVER INITIATIVE: On October 17, officers from the Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol Operations joined the Maryland State Police (La Plata Barrack) and the Maryland Department of Transportation / State Highway Administration in conducting a Distracted Driving Initiative in the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf. During the initiative, officers stopped 94 vehicles, issued 100 citations for various offenses, 24 warnings and 7 Safety Equipment Repair Orders. Two Civil Citations for drug possession were issued, and one person was arrested for heroin possession. This initiative was funded using a grant from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.ROBBERY: On October 15 at 6:03 p.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at a sub shop in the 4600 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect entered the business, pointed a gun at employees, and demanded money. While the suspect was retrieving the money, he placed the handgun down on the counter at which time an employee picked it up and chased the suspect out of the store. It was later discovered the handgun was actually a BB gun that resembled a semi-automatic. The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his twenties. Detectives are pursuing leads. Det. C. Garner is investigating.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: Sometime between the hours of 8 p.m. on November 6 and 7:50 a.m. on November 7, an unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the victim's vehicle in the 10800 block of Winchester Street in Waldorf by breaking the passenger side window. Once inside, the suspect(s) broke both front seats and stole a box containing two subwoofers and one amplifier from the trunk area. Cpl. P. Morgan is investigating.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLES: Sometime between the hours of 6:45 p.m. on November 6 and 12:30 a.m. on November 7, unknown suspect(s) gained entry into at least 20 motor vehicles in the Wakefield neighborhood in Waldorf. The vehicles were ransacked and items were stolen including an iPod touch, silver half dollar coins, a backpack, cash, and a folding knife. Officer B. Chambers is investigating.STRONG-ARM ROBBERY: On November 6 at 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Bluebird Drive in Waldorf for the report of a strong-arm robbery. Investigation revealed the victim was delivering pizzas when he was encountered by two males who struck him in the face and then took money and food items. The suspects then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. PFC R. Herbert is investigating.VANDALISM: On November 5 at 12:04 p.m., officers responded to Crain Highway at Mattawoman Drive for the report of vandalism. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect spray-painted profanities on the large brick "Welcome to Waldorf" sign. PFC J. Pogar is investigating.ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: Sometime between the hours of 7:50 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on November 3, unknown suspect(s) forced entry to a front door of a residence on Riverside Run Drive in Indian Head, causing damage to the door and frame. Nothing appears to have been stolen. Cpl. J. Rager is investigating.THEFT OF TRAILER: Sometime between October 29 and October 31, unknown suspect(s) stole a 24-foot trailer from the 12000 block of La Plata Road in Waldorf. The trailer contained one Bobcat and two zero-turn lawnmowers. PFC S. Hooper is investigating.